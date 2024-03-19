Foreign buyers at ITB Berlin remain interested in the PHL

THE Philippines generated some P422.2 million in sales leads from its participation at ITB Berlin, the world’s largest travel trade fair, held from March 4 to 6 at Messe Berlin.

This was over 55 percent higher than the P271.6 million sales leads generated in 2023, according to the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), the marketing arm of the Department of Tourism (DOT). Sales leads indicate business deals that may pan out for Philippine travel sellers within one to two years.

TPB Chief Operating Officer Margarita M. Nograles described the Philippine delegation to ITB Berlin this year as “the biggest ever” with 60 delegates, who included representatives from destination management companies, hotels and resorts, DOT-attached agencies, and the local governments of Bohol, Camiguin, Negros Occidental, Siquijor, and Sipalay.

Megaworld Hotels & Resorts’ (MHR) Head of Distribution and Revenue Management Loleth So told the BusinessMirror, “I had 30 confirmed appointments but I met far more buyers than that, as I was moving around the [convention] halls so much. I walked around to all my appointments’ booths, so I met more business partners along the way to my appointments.”

Pricing, accessibility continuing concerns

She added that this was the first time for MHR to be represented at ITB Berlin, so “most of the buyers we met were new clients.

Although personally, since it was not my first time to attend, I also met my old clients and was able to discuss Megaworld opportunities with them as well.” MHR is the largest hospitality chain in the Philippines with some 7,700 room keys under major brands like Savoy Hotels, Richmonde Hotels, and Belmont Hotels.

She added, “There was great interest in the Philippines as a destination, especially Cebu and Boracay . . . and our discussions revolved on possible new tour programs and opportunities.”

For his part, Jose C. Clemente III, president of Rajah Tours Philippines said, “The hot destinations right now are Bohol and Palawan [El Nido]. We’re also pushing Dumaguete and Siquijor. We’re also trying to open Mindanao as a cultural destination.”

He noted though that pricing, i.e., cost of flying to the Philippines and hotel room rates, continues to be a concern with foreign buyers. “Accessibility also an issue that needs to be addressed. There must be more interconnectivity between destinations. Another concern brought up was the lack in foreign language-speaking guides. It would also add more to our bag if we had more guides in all major destinations.”

Sipalay City receives award

Clemente said, “Europe continues to be a strong market for us and we foresee good revenues. About 70 percent of the companies we talked with have good potential to eventually send clients to the Philippines.”

Margie Munsayac, vice president for sales and marketing of Bluewater Resorts, entertained 20 buyers from China, Germany, France, Poland, Hong Kong, and Malaysia.

“Majority have been supporting us prior to the pandemic and are now back in the game.” As she was part of the Bohol government delegation, she specifically promoted Bluewater Panglao, but the resorts company also has properties in Mactan and Sumilon Island in Cebu.

She said the buyers she spoke with are “looking for new itineraries and products which Bohol and Cebu do not lack. MICE and charter flights seem to be the trend for the Europeans.”

Meanwhile, Sipalay City’s Lakbayon Project won second place in the Green Destinations Top 100 Story Awards’ Thriving Communities Category at ITB Berlin. The project of the Sipalay City Council for Women and Sipalay City Government involved regular cleanups of Poblacion Beach and mangroves, and the establishment of a conservation area for sea turtles.

“We recognize the importance of increasing tourism numbers and revenue, but it is also essential to strike a balance by offering experiences that benefit the long-term preservation of our culture and environment,” said Nograles. “While we continue to promote our country globally, sustainability remains our guiding principle.”

Image credits: Photo via ITB Berlin





