Flag ban in Paris Olympics averted as PHL cleared from WADA watchlist

FILIPINO Olympians EJ Obiena and Nesthy Petecio were pleased to learn they will not be forced to take part in the Olympics without the Philippine flag on their uniforms. They now focus on trying to get the competition stadiums in Paris to play Lupang Hinirang.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) on Tuesday said the country has been removed from the World Anti-Doping Agency compliance watchlist.

This means no more threat of a flag ban in the Paris Games.

“I was confident with our sports leadership that the issue would be resolved. It was important to me not only for our nation’s reputation, but to ensure I walk into the Olympic stadium proudly wearing our flag,” Asia’s top pole vaulter and Paris bound Ernest John “EJ” Obiena said.

Petecio, who has qualified for the Paris Olympics along with fellow female boxer Aira Villegas, also expressed gratitude to Filipino sports officials for finding a swift solution to the issue.

“We are very happy with that. If ever somebody wins a gold from us, we can hear our national anthem. But we never doubted our sports leaders, we knew they can handle and resolve this issue,” Petecio told BusinessMirror.

WADA Chief Compliance Manager Emiliano Simonelli informed Philippine National Anti-Doping Organization (PHINADO) head Dr. Alejandro Pineda that they were satisfied with the country’s procedures on testing and results management.

“I’m pleased to confirm that in light of the latest developments, the Compliance Review Committee has decided to sign off the remaining pending critical corrective actions relating to testing and results management,” Simonelli stated through an email.

“As a result, the compliance procedure has now been closed and the case will not be filed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport,” he added.

Last September 23, the PSC was ordered to answer the non-compliance to the WADA code. A follow-up notice was given to the Philippines on January 23. Non-compliance would have resulted in the world body banning the Philippine flag and national anthem in major international competitions.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino was happy with the latest development.

“Well and good. Nobody wanted to be suspended when we attend the Olympics—the world’s grandest sporting show on earth,” Tolentino told BusinessMirror upon learning the news. “There’s no more threat that we’ll march without a flag and no national anthem to be played.”

He added: “We, our NSAs [national sports associations] can now concentrate on Olympic qualifying—more athletes to qualify for Paris.”

PSC Chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann thanked the WADA and the PHINADO and assured that the country will continue its advocacy in building a sporting venue free from any doping activities.

“We would like to thank WADA for all the support to resolve all issues. The PSC in coordination with PHI-NADO will continue to make improvements and propose the proper legislation in compliance with the WADA Code 20.5.1 to avoid future issues,” Bachmann said.