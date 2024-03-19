Favorable rates mark auction of debt papers

AS favorable rates continued for the second straight week, the national government successfully raised its full programmed amount for the tender of Treasury bills (T-bills) last Monday.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) fully awarded its P15 billion programmed auction of three-tenor bills after the average auction yields corrected slightly lower for the second week after rising for 11 straight weeks.

According to the Treasury, the auction committee raised P5 billion each from 91-day T-bills, 182-day tenor, and 364-day government securities.

For the 91-day T-bills, investors’ average yield slightly increased to 5.744 percent, versus the previous tender’s 5.722 percent. Bids for the 91-day T-bills inched down, ranging from 5.680 percent to 5.800 percent.

The 182-day T-bills saw its yield averaging at 5.916 percent compared to last auction’s 5.966 percent. The government security rates were between 5.855 percent and 5.980 percent.

Investors’ average rate for the 364-day T-bills, meanwhile, was at 6.033 percent with a yield range of 6.023 percent to 6.043 percent. T-bills’ yields averaged 6.087 percent in the Treasury’s previous tender last March 11.

The auction was 3.2 times oversubscribed, attracting P47.2 billion in total tenders, the Treasury said.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said the lower average auction yields are similar to the slight week-on-week declines in the comparable short-term PHP BVAL yields.

“It is interesting to note that T-bill average auction yields are now slightly lower [versus the] comparable short-term BVAL yields as of March 15, 2024,” Ricafort said.

The PHP BVAL yield for 91 day is at 5.77 percent, the 182-tenor T-bills are at 5.96 percent, 364-day T-bills at 5.974 percent.

However, the RCBC executive said T-bills average auction yields are “further below” the comparable Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) short-term interest rates.

The overnight policy rate is at 6.50 percent while the overnight average auction rate is at 6.5018 percent. The BSP’s 28-day and 56-day securities average auction yields are at 6.7 percent levels while the central bank’s 7-day and 14-day Term Deposit Auction Facility average auction yields are at near 6.6 percent levels.

Ricafort added that markets would be anticipating the upcoming US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate-setting meeting and decision as well as the updated Fed dot-plot as source of new market leads on March 20.

The Treasury aims to raise as much as P60 billion in March from the sale of T-bills. It is also targeting to raise P180 billion in March from the combined sale of T-bills and Treasury bonds (T-bonds).

Based on state budget documents, the national government aims to borrow a total of P2.46 trillion, P253 billion higher than the P2.207 trillion gross borrowing plan in 2022.