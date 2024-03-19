Enraged AFP vows retribution vs terror group behind bloody Maguindanao Del Sur ambush

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said retribution would swiftly come to the Dawlah-Islamiya-Hassan Group who was tagged responsible for the bloody ambush that killed four soldiers in Datu Hoffer Ampatuan, Maguindanao Del Sur on Friday, March 15.

At the Malacañan Palace, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. vowed to intensify the anti-terrorism government campaign in Mindanao after weekend incident.

“This despicable act only strengthens our resolve to eradicate terrorism from the region and our entire nation,” the chief executive said in a post in his social media account last Monday.

He urged the public to join the government in stopping such violent acts.

“Let this tragic event unite us in our unwavering commitment for a safer, stronger, and insurgency-free Philippines. Together, we shall prevail against these acts of violence,” Marcos said.

The slain soldiers were identified as Privates Marvin Dumaguing and Jessie James Corpuz; Private First Class Carl Araña and Cpl. Creszaldy Esperto.

“The AFP vows to hunt down the perpetrators and neutralize these ruthless killers to finally put a stop to their violent acts that disrupt peace and stability in the region. We assure the Filipinos that your Armed Forces [will be] firm on its resolve to perform our mandate of protecting the people and the state,” AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said in a statement Monday.

The four troopers were returning to base after marketing chores when attacked by the terrorists around 10 a.m. at Barangay Tuayan 1.

As the AFP pledged to hunt down these terrorists, Brawner said the entire military is extending its condolences to the families and loved ones of the slain troopers.

In a separate statement, Philippine Army (PA) commander Lt. Gen. Roy Galido denounced the “ruthless ambush” against soldiers going about their peaceful business.

“The soldiers were heading back to their patrol base after buying supplies when the perpetrators ambushed them near a residential area in Barangay Tuayan 1. We are working closely with local authorities and community leaders to ensure that security measures in the area are sustained. This incident only strengthens our resolve to eradicate this terrorist group from our land once and for all,” he added.

Galido said appropriate benefits and assistance would be provided to the families of the fallen soldiers to help them during this trying time.

“The PA condemns the senseless, treacherous and most heinous acts perpetrated by this terrorist group. The Army is committed to ensuring that the perpetrators face the full consequences of their actions and that justice will be served for the victims and their families,” he added.

Senator Jinggoy Estrada, for his part declared, “We must come together to condemn these acts of violence.”

“The incident underscores the ongoing conflict and violence in the region where extremist groups continue to pose a threat to peace and stability. We must stand firm against extremism and terrorism,” he said.

“Amid these ruthless acts, I salute our AFP for their bravery and resilience in defending our countrymen even in the face of danger. Their sacrifices do not go unnoticed, and we stand by our brave men and women in the Armed Forces in this difficult time,” Estrada added.