Empowering women entrepreneurs across Southeast Asia

Arianne Amante, 27, has always dreamed of helping women look and feel their most beautiful. Makeup and skincare products boosted her confidence, and this inspired her to empower more Filipinas to unlock their full potential. In 2021, she launched Clocheflame, a beauty brand designed for the modern Filipina, and started selling on Lazada.

For Arianne, Clocheflame is not just about selling products, it’s also building a community of women empowering and inspiring each other. “I’m thrilled to be part of a generation where women are shaping the future. Being in the industry has also introduced me to other female sellers, and I love that we have a unique bond because, really, there shouldn’t be any competition,” she says. “Help freely, and don’t be afraid to ask for help. When we’re kind to others and ourselves, that’s when our beauty lights up.”

L-R Vanda Monica (Mancing, Indonesia), Teh Qiu Xian (KOMIC, Malaysia), Antoinette Wong (The Little Dröm Store, Singapore), Pornpavee Darnmingyen (Merge, Thailand), Nguyen Hoai Nhi (Decosa Home Decor, Vietnam)

In a dynamic e-commerce landscape, Lazada has emerged as a platform that not only fosters business growth but also empowers individuals like Arianne to push their vision and advocacies forward through entrepreneurial pursuits. This Women’s Month, Lazada celebrates inspiring stories like hers and of other women leaders in Southeast Asia like Vanda Monica, owner of a sports and outdoor equipment brand in Indonesia and Teh Qiu Xian in Malaysia who owns KOMIC, an authorized distributor of licensed character merchandise for both local and international brands. Also featured are Antoinette Wong from Singapore who started selling arts and crafts and Singapore souvenirs on The Little Dröm Store, Merge, a denim brand that caters to the diverse needs and lifestyles of women founded by Pornpavee Darnmingyen of Thailand, and Vietnam’s Nguyen Hoai Nhi who owns home and lifestyle brand, Decosa Homedecor.

At the core of Lazada’s seller enablement throughout the region is its comprehensive Lazada University. This interactive hub offers self-paced training, live-streamed and on-demand videos, as well as offline workshops. These resources ensure access to crucial tools and knowledge, covering various aspects such as basic store operations, leveraging campaigns, promotional strategies, and industry insights. This equips entrepreneurs to reach their target audience and thrive in today’s increasingly competitive landscape.

