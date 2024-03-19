DTI bans market sale of popular vape brand

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), through the Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (FTEB), ordered the suspension on the sale, manufacturing, import, and distribution of Flava Corporation’s vape products for allegedly violating provisions in the vape law, such as use of celebrities in endorsing or advertising vape products and the use of flavor descriptors targeting minors, among others.

Citing Executive Order No. 913 and Department Order No. 07, Series of 2006, the FTEB’s Adjudication Division issued a Preliminary Order halting the trade of Flava Corporation’s vape products, DTI reported in a statement Monday.

The Trade department said the order aims to “preserve the integrity of the subject products and to prevent the continuance of the acts complained of.”

DTI said these acts refer to Flava Corporation’s alleged violations of Republic Act (RA) No. 11900 or the Vape Law, particularly on product communication restrictions, such as the use of flavor descriptors and celebrities.

Prior to the issuance of the Preliminary Order, DTI said the FTEB’s prosecution unit filed a formal charge against the vape firm and co-respondent Lilac Vape Shop, alleging unlawful use of celebrities in social media posts and during the December 2023 launch of their ROMIO 9500 product.

In addition, the new product line was found to use flavor descriptors that violate the law, such as taro ice cream, melon lychee, watermelon, iced chocolate, gummy bears and bubblegum.

The DTI emphasized that Section 12 of the Vape law prohibits the sale of vape products with flavor descriptors targeting minors.

These include references to fruits, candy brands, desserts, or cartoon characters. The same provision bans the use of celebrities in endorsing or advertising vape products.

“These shall not feature a minor and/or a celebrity or contain an endorsement, implied or express, by a celebrity. Manufacturers, importers, and sellers in their product advertisements are prohibited from contracting celebrities or health professionals to promote or encourage the use of Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products or Novel Tobacco Products,” Section 12c of RA 11900 noted.

For his part, Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual stressed that the order serves as a “strong warning” to manufacturers, importers, distributors, and retailers to not engage in illegal acts of trading illicit vapes and other violative products.

“The DTI will not shirk from its responsibility of enforcing trade, industry, and consumer protection laws to help legitimate businesses and promote consumer protection,” he stressed.