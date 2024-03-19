DMCI: Pasig condo project to generate ₱22B in sales

DMCI Homes Inc. said it expects to earn some P22 billion in sales from its Valeron condominium project in Pasig, which the company is undertaking in collaboration with Japan’s Marubeni Corp.

Alfredo Austria, the company’s president said the development cost of the project is around P15 billion. Valeron is DMCI’s first property development collaboration project with the Japanese firm since the Asian financial crisis.

“Total number of units is around 1,900 so we expect total revenues to be P22 billion from this project,” Austria said. “Because of the location and features of the project, it will naturally cater to a more upscale segment. All of the big developers are here (in this area).”

The project, which will have 55 stories, will rise along C-5 corner P.E. Antonio Street in Pasig. The property’s advantageous proximity, being less than 10 minutes from Bridgetowne commercial complex, Arcovia City, Parklinks and Eastwood City, positions it as an attractive address for professionals in these thriving districts, the company said.

“We expect this project to be a game changer. We can put our local experience and Marubeni’s experience globally to create a better product for everybody,” DMCI Holdings Inc. Chairman Isidro Consunji said.

The Valeron Tower is priced starting from P7.62 million for a 32.5 to 34.5 square meter studio unit to P18 million for a three-bedroom, 79 square meter unit.

The project will have the usual amenities, but DMCI is putting up 20 high-speed elevators and a swimming pool on the roof deck and commercial spaces at the bottom floors.

Units will be ready for occupancy starting July 2029, the company said.

With a 114-year history of doing business in the Philippines through Marubeni Philippines Corp., the Japanese firm has participated in numerous infrastructure projects in the country, including various collaborations with DMCI.

This partnership has extended to various projects, including the LRT Line 2 East Extension Project, Maynilad Water Services Inc. consortium and recent initiatives in reforestation and plantation development in Negros Occidental.