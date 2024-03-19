Converge income hits ₱9.1B in 2023

Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions Inc., a pure-play fixed broadband operator, said its income for 2023 rose 22 percent to P9.1 billion from the previous year’s P7.4 billion on the expansion of its subscriber base.

Revenues grew by 5 percent last year to P35.4 billion from P33.7 billion in the previous year as its residential business went up to P30.3 billion.

It registered an all-time-high quarterly gross adds of 29,844 and 38,810, for its post-paid and pre-paid lines, respectively.

Converge said it increased its residential subscriber base by 79,766 net adds in the fourth quarter.

Enterprise revenues rose by 20 percent in 2023 to P5.1 billion from P4.3 billion in the previous year, owing to the double-digit growth across all enterprise sub-segments.

Excluding non-monthly recurring revenues, small and medium enterprise segment grew as much as 35 percent from the previous year.

Enterprises and corporate segments went up by 13 percent, year-on-year while wholesale expanded by 14 percent.

Due to upcoming international subsea cable payments, the inclusion of capital outlays for data centers, and delays in supplier invoices earmarked for 2023 payment, the company said it will spend P17 billion to P19 billion in capital expenditures this year, up from last year’s P9 billion.

A P3 billion worth of capex was carried over this year due to late invoices received from submarine cable contractors and delays in construction for some assets.

The company said it is aiming to increase its consolidated revenues by 7 percent to 8 percent this year which will be supported by improvements in its residential and enterprise businesses.

Return on invested capital this year will settle between 15 percent and 16 percent, from last year’s 16.3 percent.

“We want to leverage our respective existing facilities through this resource sharing agreement to bring us closer to our goal of empowering every Filipino home with quality broadband connectivity. Our collaboration will allow us to reach more customers and deliver a better service with increased resiliency,” Converge CEO and co-founder Dennis Anthony H. Uy said.

“What we’re seeing is a changing of the guard in the industry and this comes as no surprise given our hard-earned investments into our fiber network. In the end, service excellence through innovation and technology ruled the day,” Converge president and Co-Founder Grace Y. Uy added.

For its residential business, the company said it is targeting to further expand its sales partner coverage across the nation, and grow brand awareness by leveraging on omni-channel marketing.