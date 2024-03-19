Congress poised to pass enabling law declaring INC rite as non-working day

Senator Robin Padilla is prodding Malacañang and Congress to pave way for adopting a proposed non-working holiday to commemorate the Iglesia ni Cristo’s (INC) “contributions to the nation.”

“It is only fitting that a non-working holiday be declared to give the nation the opportunity to commemorate the contributions of the Iglesia ni Cristo to the nation in the last 110 years,” Padilla stressed at a Senate hearing Monday on a proposal to declare July 27 a nonworking holiday marking the founding of the INC.

The senator acknowledged that the INC, as of now, has an international membership, including 151 with racial and ethnic backgrounds. “Ang Iglesia ni Cristo ay may internasyunal na miyembro kabilang ang 151 na racial at ethnic backgrounds,” the senator pointed out.

Padilla added: “ Mayroon po itong halos 7,000 na kongregasyon at misyon na nakagrupo sa lampas 178 ecclesiastical districts sa iba’t-ibang bansa at huriskdisyon sa buong mundo. Ang nais ng panukalang ito ay bigyan daan ang milyon milyong mga myembro ng INC upang magkaroon ng angkop na celebration at pagbabalik tanaw sa mahalagang araw na ito sa kanilang kasaysayan

[At present, INC has members worldwide, with members from 151 racial and ethnic backgrounds. It has 7,000 congregations and missions in 178 ecclesiastical districts worldwide.],” he said.

Moreover, Padilla affirmed, “This bill aims to give its members a chance to celebrate and commemorate this important date in their history.”

Addressing a hearing of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, Padilla conveyed he himself “witnessed the good deeds of INC.”

“Ako po mismo ay witness sa mga ginawang magagandang bagay ng INC…Nakita ko ang kanilang lingap di lang ito sa Pilipinas kundi sa buong mundo. Nasaksihan ko po ang para sa akin ay very godly na mga misyon ng INC. Hindi lang po sa Kristyano kundi sa mga Muslim. [I personally witnessed the good deeds of INC. I saw their godly acts worldwide, not just for Christians but also for Muslims],” the senator added.

During the hearing, Interior Department Assistant Secretary for Legal and Legislative Affairs Romeo Benitez suggested that July 27 be declared a special day where the State would also acknowledge the INC’s contributions to society.

For his part, Labor Undersecretary Felipe Ecargo Jr. suggested a balance between workers’ benefits during a holiday, and the need to maintain the country’s attractiveness to investors.

Padilla replied his committee will study Benitez and Ecargo’s inputs. He said what is important is to commemorate the patriotism and nationalism that he said is “buhay na buhay [very much alive]” in INC.