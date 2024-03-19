Biden, PBBM, Kishida to meet next month at White House

The White House has confirmed that US President Biden will host the first trilateral meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on April 11.

On the same day, the US and Philippine heads of states will also have a separate bilateral meeting.

Here’s the text of the full statement:President Biden will host President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. of the Philippines and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan on April 11 at the White House for the first trilateral U.S.-Japan-Philippines leaders’ summit.

At the summit, the leaders will advance a trilateral partnership built on deep historical ties of friendship, robust and growing economic relations, a proud and resolute commitment to shared democratic values, and a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The leaders will also reaffirm the ironclad alliances between the United States and the Philippines, and the United States and Japan. At the summit, the three leaders will discuss trilateral cooperation to promote inclusive economic growth and emerging technologies, advance clean energy supply chains and climate cooperation, and further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world.

In addition, President Biden will host President Marcos for a meeting at the White House on April 11to review the historic momentum in U.S.-Philippines relations and discuss efforts to expand cooperation on economic security, clean energy, people-to-people ties, and human rights and democracy.

The President will reaffirm the ironclad alliance between the United States and the Philippines and emphasize U.S. commitment to upholding international law and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Image credits: AP/Patrick Semansky





