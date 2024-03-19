Better job opportunities propel higher per capita GDP for HUCs outside NCR

Better job opportunities paved the way for the highest per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in highly urbanized cities (HUC) outside Metro Manila, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Data from the results of the Provincial Product Accounts (PPA) showed the cities of Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Lapu-Lapu, and Iloilo had per capita GDP of above P300,000 in 2022.

National Statistician Claire Dennis S. Mapa said Filipinos in these cities may be enjoying better quality jobs and more employment opportunities.

“These are economic centers where you have higher production output [compared to the other areas within the provinces]. The HUCs are usually where you have higher employment [in terms of number and quality], and thus, higher consumption expenditure,” Mapa told the BusinessMirror.

Based on the data, the City of Baguio posted the highest per capita GDP in 2022, amounting to P420,016.

This was followed by City of Cagayan de Oro, City of Lapu-Lapu, and City of Iloilo with per capita GDP estimated at P343,936, P313,039, and P306,444, respectively.

“Moreover, the top 10 provinces and HUCs registered per capita GDP higher than the national average of P178,751,” PSA said.

Meanwhile, almost all provinces and HUCs in the Philippines grew in terms of their per capita GDP in 2022 from their levels in 2021.

Aklan recorded the fastest per capita GDP growth of 21.5 percent. This was followed by the City of Puerto Princesa, City of Tacloban, and Nueva Vizcaya, with 12.8 percent, 12.1 percent, and 12 percent annual growths, respectively.

“The top 10 provinces and HUCs recorded growths faster than the national per capita GDP growth rate of 6.2 percent,” PSA said.

The PPA of the 16 pilot regions outside the National Capital Region (NCR) covered 82 provinces and 17 HUCs from November to December 2023.

The PPA is a mechanism to compile the GDP at subnational level. In terms of their per capita, GDP, is defined as the estimated average contribution of each individual to the GDP.

The compilation of PPA, PSA said, has been implemented in all regions in the Philippines as of 2023, except in the NCR, which is scheduled for pilot implementation in 2024.

By 2025, the PPA is programmed to be institutionalized in all regions, which ensures annual compilation of PPA for all provinces and HUCs in the country.