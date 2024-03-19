Alternergy awards EPC deal to GEDI

Alternergy Holdings Corp. (Alternergy) has awarded China Energy Engineering Group Guangdong Electric Power Design Institute Co. Ltd. (GEDI) and GEDI Construction Development Corp. (GCDC) an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its Alabat and Tanay wind power projects.

The Tanay wind project is Alternergy’s third wind project in Rizal province, while the Alabat wind project is its first wind project in Quezon province. Both projects are expected to be ready for operation by the end of 2025.

“It is almost all systems go for the construction of our latest wind projects with the wind turbine supply and BOP [Balance of Plant] EPC contracts already signed,” Gerry Magbanua, president of Alternergy.

The BOP-EPC contract entails the design, engineering, supply of civil and electrical works, transport of equipment, construction and installation of the Alabat and Tanay wind farms.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with Alternergy which will boost our local presence in the Philippines. We are eager to deploy GEDI’s core strength in EPC contracting, solutions and technology, to complete the project on time with high quality with scientific organization, strict management and visionary design,” said Bill Guo, deputy general manager of GEDI International Branch.

Alternergy’s Tanay and Alabat Wind Power Projects are awardees of the 2nd Green Energy Auction 2 Program of the Department of Energy. Construction of the projects is targeted to commence by the second quarter of the year.