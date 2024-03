Hundreds of women donning colorful costumes showcase their best and most impressive dance moves during a Zumba Competition.

Senator Cynthia Villar together with the Villar Foundation sponsored the Zumba Dance Competition 2024 held at Villar Coliseum, Talon 2, Las Piñas City.

This amazing event in which 83 Zumba groups from the city’s 20 barangays promote health and fitness in line with the celebration of Women’s Month.