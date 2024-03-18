Unveiling Red Residences: SMDC’s latest real estate landmark in Makati

Red Residences has proven to be a valuable investment for prospective homeowners and investors alike. Strategically positioned along Chino Roces Avenue in Makati City, with over 583,000 residents and a weekday population surge to 3.7 million, the demand for residential and office spaces in this dynamic city is indisputable.

STRATEGIC AND PROMINENT LOCATION

The condominium’s prime location offers easy access to other Central Business Districts like BGC, MOA, Manila, and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, thanks to various transportation hubs, making it an attractive prospect for those seeking convenience.

Red Residences connects seamlessly to major roads such as Buendia Ave. and EDSA. The vibrant neighborhood, near Legaspi Village, attracts young professionals with its laid-back atmosphere, less crowded streets, and an array of cafes, restaurants, and pocket gardens.

Dressed-up Unit, Actual Photo

HIGH CAPITAL APPRECIATION AND FUTURE GROWTH

Red Residences presents a lucrative investment opportunity with a remarkable 20% increase in average prices compared to 2019. The envisioned Makati Intra-City Subway, a planned underground rapid transit line with 10 stations, is set to enhance connectivity, further elevating the property’s value.

LIVABILITY AND RENTABILITY

SMDC Red Residences ensures a highly livable and rentable environment, featuring well-designed personal spaces and a range of amenities, including a gym, swimming pool, function room, lounge area, landscape area, and jogging path. Greenmist Property Management Corp. oversees property maintenance and security, while SMDC Good Stays facilitates hassle-free leasing services for unit owners.

Kiddie Pool, Actual photo

Red Residences stands as an outstanding real estate investment in Makati City, offering a prime location, affordability, and significant potential for capital appreciation. SMDC has showcased a development that caters to the diverse needs of homeowners and investors seeking quality living in a thriving urban landscape.

