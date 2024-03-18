When the news broke last March 8 that Manasquan High School went to a New Jersey court to overturn a wrongful decision that led to their missing out on the state basketball championship game to Camden, it went viral.

True enough, Manasquan did win that game when a last-second follow-up shot went in that the referees validated. Then not surprisingly, huddled to validate the call, then shockingly overturned it. The officials later realized their error, but they already awarded the win to Camden.

Videos from the audience supported Manasquan’s win but since the officials had already left the court, the decision stood prompting Manasquan school officials to take this matter to the appellate court.

The court, perhaps in their good sense, said that judges refrain from matters of sports and that a football referee would also not be calling a baseball match and so forth.

This begs the following questions—what lengths would we go to get a win, and given the opportunity to rectify a situation, why can’t the situation be rectified?

Let’s tackle the first—the lengths where a school would go to get a win. I’m not referring to the win-at-all-costs-mentality where schools utilize money to attract the best players or even cheat. Yes, that was a jab I had to sneak in.

I believe that Manasquan High School officials did the right thing by taking this to court. They do have to try. Had the court ruled in their favor, it would have opened not a can but a truckload of concerns that would put Pandora’s Box to shame. At least they exhausted what was available to them after game officials denied them.

For many students in high school sports, the state championship could possibly be the last time some of them will play sports or get an opportunity to win a championship that will be something to remember. As you go higher up the sports pyramid, it gets smaller and smaller because now, it involves foreign students for college, and come the pros, a finite number of slots available.

For some—although it has greatly changed—high school sports is perhaps the last true bastion of amateurism where one plays for the love of the game and to give glory to their alma mater.

So, the school has to try.

Now, why can’t these situations be rectified? Yes, I understand that the local tournament does not use instant replay or video technology. Yes, I understand that the rules state that the final decision must be awarded within the confines of the playing venue prior to the game officials leaving.

Pure and simple, the game and tournament officials botched it. They did admit to it. Granted it was contentious even while at the venue, they should have exhausted every means to get to the bottom of it while inside the playing venue.

We see this play out even in professional sports—especially in the English Premier League where even with the benefit of video technology and multiple angles, they still make the wrong decision.

For example, the failure to call a penalty against Manchester City in their game against Liverpool last weekend had massive repercussions that shook up the top three slots of the ongoing title race.

The failure of the race official to place Max Verstappen in his proper position after a race stoppage caused not only Lewis Hamilton to lose the race, but also the driver’s championship. Hamilton and Mercedes, his race team, have not been the same since.

I have no idea how the game officials arrived at that decision or even this Manasquan-Camden result. They should have gathered the coaches of each team to come to the correct decision.

The correct decision.

Hmmn. There is that third question that is perhaps the most crucial—why can’t people, schools, or even entities do the right thing?

I have seen a bunch of videos where the frontrunner in a marathon is literally feet away from the finish line and then collapses due to cramps. The runner right behind is agonized because this is an opportunity to win. And cramping is part of racing as is hydration and proper cardio.

But it’s great to see them help the fallen runner to cross the finish line.

If you want something specific, how about when Dutch football powerhouse Ajax scored a goal while the opposing team had a player down who was truly injured. In the succeeding play, they allowed the opposing team to score as a means to reset the match.

And there’s Rapid Bucharest’s Costin Lazar who corrected a referee who wrongfully awarded a penalty to his side. Or when West Ham United forward Paulo Di Canio opted not to shoot at an empty Everton net when its goalkeeper fell injured. Yes, West Ham needed the points for that win but think about this—the Hammers finished ninth in the league that season. Who remembers that? Di Canio’s act of sportsmanship is still remembered.

That leads me back to the Manasquan-Camden game. As Manasquan went to court, it prompted Camden’s legal counsel to remark about their foe as “sour grapes.” The right thing for him and his school would have been to have kept quiet because they did not earn it. And having said that, the proper thing to do would have been to forfeit their faux win and instead give it to Manasquan. Really? How hollow would that victory be?

Like the tournament and game officials, they still missed doing the right thing.

Sad isn’t it?