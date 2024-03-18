Tams tap Sean Chambers as head coach

FAR Eastern University has tapped Sean Chambers as head coach for the Season 87 University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s basketball tournament, the Tamaraws athletic department said on Monday.

The 59-year-old Chambers, six-time PBA champion with Alaska and Best Import of the 1996 Governors’ Cup, replaces Dennis Miranda.

The Tamaraws placed seventh last season with three wins and 11 losses.

“The FEU Athletics is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Chambers as Head Coach of the FEU Tamaraws men’s basketball team,” the statement said.

Miranda, meanwhile, has been appointed head of the FEU basketball program from high school to collegiate level.

Chambers also reunites with former Alaska teammate Johnny Abarrientos, who is one of the deputy coaches for the Tamaraws. The other assistant coaches are former head coach Bert Flores and Vic Pablo.

“After a successful playing career in the PBA, Coach Sean is excited to return to the Philippines, his second home and brings with him a wealth of experience with a career dedicated to education, coaching, and mentoring the youth.”

Chambers lands a head coaching spot at FEU three years after being linked to the Adamson Falcons program.

“Over the years, I’ve closely observed the evolution and spirit of Philippine collegiate basketball, witnessing the remarkable growth and development of young players,” Chambers said.

“I believe there is ample opportunity for me to contribute to their journey towards reaching their fullest potential on and off the court. I’m profoundly grateful and humbled by the opportunity to return to the Philippines as head coach of the FEU Tamaraws.

“It is an honor to collaborate with FEU management and coaching staff, in our collective mission to reignite the winning culture at FEU,” said Chambers.

Flores confirmed the appointment to BusinessMirror, saying the presence of Chambers would benefit the school in the long run in terms of experience and recruitment abroad.

“His experience in the triangle system of coach Tim [Cone] and leadership will be a great contribution to us,” Flores said.

Image credits: Sean Chambers FB Page





