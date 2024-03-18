Subsidies to state-run firms plunged to ₱163.535 billion

FOUR years of a Covid-scarred economy, the national government’s subsidies to state-run firms plunged to P163.535 billion in 2023.

Data from the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) showed that subsidies extended to government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs) contracted from the previous year’s levels.

Subsidies of the national government last year recorded a double-digit drop of 18.39 percent or P36.875 billion from P200.410 billion in 2022, according to data from the Treasury. This was the lowest since the P192.767 billion subsidies in 2021.

Broken down, the bulk of the subsidies amounting to P88.209 billion, or 53.94 percent, went to GOCCs; down by 27.96 percent or P34.249 billion from the previous year’s P122.458 billion.

Subsidies worth P74.697 billion or 45.68 percent went to non-financial government institutions, which also declined by 3.63 percent or P2.817 billion from 2022’s P77.514 billion.

The remaining 0.38 percent or P629 million of the subsidies were disbursed to the National Home Mortgage Finance Corp., the only agency under the government financial institution given budgetary support.

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) obtained the bulk of the amount, getting P50.746 billion or 31.03 percent of the total amount of subsidies disbursed in 2023. However, subsidies to PhilHealth in 2023 further decreased by 36.60 percent or P29.302 billion from P80.048 billion in 2022.

PhilHealth has always been the top recipient of government subsidies with a consistent increase in budgetary support since 2015 but it declined in 2022 by P931 million from 2021’s P80.979 billion.

After PhilHealth, subsidies last year were to the non-financial institutions National Irrigation Administration (NIA) and the National Housing Authority (NHA) with P40.738 billion and P18.273 billion, respectively.

Both state-run firms NIA and NHA’s budgets increased last year, up by 0.18 percent or P76 million and 6.70 percent or P1.148 billion, respectively.

Among the other recipients of large amounts of subsidies last year were the National Food Authority with P10.182 billion, Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. (Psalm) with P8 billion, Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. amounting to P4.634 billion, and Bases and Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) with P4.411 billion, among others.

Meanwhile, the smallest subsidies went to the Philippine Ports Authority amounting to P36 million, the Zamboanga City Special Economic Zone with P41 million, and the Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority with P48 million.

For the month of December 2023, GOCC subsidies stood at P10.485 billion, plunging at 67.30 percent or P21.585 billion from P32.070 billion in the same month in 2022.

Taking the biggest subsidy for December is Psalm with P3 billion, for a 28.61-percent share of the total. It was followed by NIA with P2.304 billion and the BCDA with P1.501 billion.

The national government provides subsidies to state-run firms to fund operations not covered by corporate revenues or to finance specific programs or projects.

The national government’s total expenditures last year expanded to P5.336 trillion, P176.6 billion higher than the P5.159 trillion recorded in 2022. Meanwhile, revenues collected rose to P3.8 trillion last year, up by 7.86 percent or P278.6 billion recorded in 2022.

The budget deficit last year fell by 6.32 percent to P1.61 trillion.