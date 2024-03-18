Stock-Market Outlook

Last week

Share prices fell last week and snapped a seven-week run after investors sold their holdings on Friday as funds were realigned with the latest FTSE rebalancing, which saw a spike in trading activity towards the close.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) plunged by 119.89 points to close at 6,822.32 points.

Heavy selling last Friday pushed the main index to fall below its 10-day and 20-day exponential moving averages, according to Japhet Louis O. Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financials Inc.

Average volume of trade amounted to P7.99 billion, with Friday’s volume reaching P18.79 billion.

Foreign investors, who accounted for 61 percent of the trades, were net sellers at P3.09 billion.

All other sub-indices ended in the red, with the exception of the Services index that gained 23.07 points to close at 1,832.73 points.

The broader All Shares index fell 42.35 to 3,560.46, the Financials index lost 35.31 to 1,984.87, the Industrial index plunged 293.89 to 8,842.19, the Holding Firms index shed 60.45 to 6,543.54, the Property index decreased 90.19 to 2,753.95 and the Mining and Oil index declined 213.34 to 8,197.18.

For the week, losers outnumbered gainers 126 to 100, and 27 shares were unchanged.

Top gainers were Roxas and Co. Inc., GEOGRACE Resources Philippines Inc., Belle Corp., Swift Foods Inc., The Philodrill Corp., Medco Holdings Inc., Easycall Communications Philippines Inc. and Premium Leisure Corp.

Top losers, meanwhile, were Jackstones Inc., National Reinsurance Corp. of the Philippines, Seafront Resources Corp., Atok-Big Wedge Co. Inc., F and J Prince Holdings Corp. A shares, LBC Express Holdings Inc., Coal Asia Holdings Inc. and SFA Semicon Philippines Corp.

This week

Share prices may move sideways this week as a strong rally could be difficult amid tempered hopes of a rate cut by the United States Federal Reserve after the US producer price index rose above expectations.

“Investors are also expected to watch out for the Federal Open Market Committee meeting for more clues on the Fed’s policy outlook. Aside from this, investors are also expected to watch out for the remainder of the 2023 corporate results,” Tantiangco said.

Broker 2TradeAsia said while consensus has long been firm on a non-move on rates on the US Fed’s meeting, comments about the timing of easing should fuel short-term speculation, at least from a macro standpoint.

“A May cut is also getting uncertain albeit still fairly possible, which further confirms our earlier notes that investor sentiment is gradually coming back to earth, and that year-end 2023 aspirations did skew ambitious- now more pragmatic in light of apparently sticky inflation,” it said.

“The PSEi cracked under selling pressure, falling back to 6,800 and further stressing how critical of a level 7,000 is. Strong events are needed to provide an impetus for bulls to fully breach this resistance.”

The market’s support is still seen at 6,700 points and resistance is seen at 7,000 points.

Stock picks

Maybank Securities has maintained its buy rating on Areit Inc. after its core profit of P4.9 billion came ahead of consensus.

However, it reduced its earnings outlook for this year by 2 percent to P7.1 billion based on company’s operating margin guidance, but raised its 2025 income by 6 percent to P9.2 billion “as we see asset infusions of 150,000 square meters of gross leasable ares in 2025.”

It set its target price on the stock at P44 per share.

Areit’s shares closed at P34.80 apiece.

Meanwhile, the broker gave a buy rating on chemical manufacturer D&L Industries Inc. after its net income for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023 were below consensus estimates.

“We cut our 2024 and 2025 earnings forecasts by 7 percent, and 9 percent, respectively, to factor in topline and operation expenses adjustments, translating to a lower target price of P9,” it said.

D&L shares were last traded at P6.30 apiece.