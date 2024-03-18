Should gov’t buy up private lots within protected areas?

A LAWMAKER has suggested the establishment of a government fund to purchase private properties in heritage locations and environmentally-critical areas such as Chocolate Hills in Bohol.

In a radio interview, Senator Nancy Binay, chair of the chamber’s Committee on Tourism, floated this idea, as she narrated plans for the investigation on why Captain’s Peak Garden and Resort was allowed to be constructed within Chocolate Hills, currently on the tentative list of Unesco World Heritage Sites. “Perhaps we should look at what we can really do, because we also understand that the land is privately owned and they have the right to use it,” she said in Filipino. “So what is the right solution? Is it high time that government allot funds so it can buy titled properties such as these so these aren’t developed for whatever purpose?”

Binay likewise sympathized with the owner of Captain’s Peak, former seaman Edgar Buton, because he had invested a lot in the resort. “It’s his property but I think when he was just applying to construct the resort, right from the start, the concerned government agency should have informed him that it’s prohibited [to put up structures in a protected area].”

Recognizing that two other resorts have been built within Chocolate Hills, the lawmaker noted that in natural parks abroad such as the Yosemite in California, “they were able to plan designated areas for hiking, camping, the construction of structures to be able to admire nature. Maybe we should study if there is a comprehensive land use plan or masterplan for Chocolate Hills because it encompasses other towns.” She noted that in the town of Carmen, a viewing deck had been built to allow tourists to see Chocolate Hills, which is the Philippines’s first Unesco Global Geopark.

Like Marikina watershed

She cited a similar example in the Marikina watershed, where some areas had already been titled before its declaration as a protected landscape in November 2011. “Despite his land title, the owner first made sure with the DENR [Department of Environment and Natural Resources] that their intended structure for the property will have fulfilled the conditions of the environmental clearance certificate [ECC].”

According to Captain’s Peak resort manager, Julieta Sablas, they had secured all the necessary permits to open and operate the resort, except for the ECC.

But she pointed out that the ECC was never required of them to secure the permits. The municipal government of Sagbayan, where the resort is located, granted the resort’s business permit in January this year. The resort was finally closed after the municipal government revoked the permit, on the heels of a public outrage over the resort’s location, and the DENR saying it had issued a Notice of Violation to the resort for lack of an ECC. (See, “Controversial resort within Chocolate Hills now closed,” in the BusinessMirror, March 15, 2024.)

Binay said Senator Cynthia Villar, chair of the environment and natural resources panel, has already committed to conduct an investigation into the issue and will conduct a hearing. An ocular of the controversial resort is planned during the Holy Week break. The Senate goes on break on March 21.

“[The resort] is really an eyesore. Ang sakit sa bangs ng hitsura, kaya sa akin, tingin ko dapat sya tanggalin. Pero siguro maganda pag nag-ocular inspection kami, tignan din natin, pero at the moment para sa akin, dapat siyang buwagin,” stressed Binay.