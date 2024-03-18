SHDA banking on GFIs, private funders’ backing

NEW Clark City, Pampanga—Despite facing several challenges, the Philippine housing industry remains a bright prospect for the property sector and an important player in the economy, according to the top official of the Subdivision and Housing Developers Association of the Philippines (SHDA).

SHDA Chairman Leonardo B. Dayao Jr. said last Friday that the biggest housing organization in the country is bullish primarily because government and private financial institutions have expressed interest in the state’s “Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing,” or “4PH,” program.

“There is greater interest of government and private financial institutions in housing activities and direct and indirect support of the government through tax incentives from the Board of Investments for those who go into the production of housing, which was a welcome development for all the developers,” Dayao said during the Philippine Furniture Furnishings Market (PFFM) event here.

He added that strong private sector participation is a big boost to the government’s housing program as the sector has the expertise, capabilities and professionalism to help the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to build a million housing units annually from 2022 until 2028.

Dayao said the availability of P110 billion for 2022 from the Home Development Mutual Fund (HDMF) has enabled home-end buyers and members of the fund to acquire housing units.

He said the demand for quality housing has grown considerably after the pandemic. To date, the housing backlog is placed at 6.5 million units.

“This backlog will be addressed by both the government and private sector,” Dayao said.

He stressed that the housing industry has a major role as it has a 3.4-percent to 4-percent multiplier on the economy, and has been historically used to pump prime economic activities in the past and, most especially, during the Covid pandemic. Moreover, Dayao pointed out that the housing industry also cuts across all other segments and has side effects on children and women.

“We found out and concluded that there are more than 80 industries that are attached to the housing sector such as cement, steel being mostly construction, but apart from those, it also has a multiplier effect on other industries such as sales are indicating in other industries,” he added.

Dayao said the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) remains “a strong market for the housing industry as acquiring their own home is one of top priorities of both land-based OFWs and seafarers based abroad.” Other growth drivers are the government employees, the general increasing population and the rapid urbanization.

“The phenomenon of the land and sea-based OFWs will continue to contribute to the market and demand for affordable housing. We see a major or substantial contribution of the OFW market in terms of purchasing units. And we see demand for affordable condominiums and living spaces in cities and highly urbanized areas will continue,” Dayao said.

Nevertheless, Dayao said the government also needs to address several challenges in the housing sector such as access to land for housing and settlements; sustainable and available funds for housing activities; tedious permitting and licensing processes for housing development and construction; and automation, computerization and digitization in permitting and licensing for housing projects.