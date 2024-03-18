`

Today’s front page, Wednesday, March 13, 2024

SC asked: Probe ex-Biliran Rep. Chong for remarks against FL in prayer-rally

Chong
A MANILA-BASED lawyer has written the Supreme Court, seeking an investigation of former Biliran Rep. Glenn Chong, for remarks he supposedly made at a prayer rally, that he would “slap” First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

“Such reprehensible remarks not only demoralize the dignity of Atty. Liza Araneta-Marcos as first lady of our country but also reflect a disturbing attitude toward women in general. As citizens of the Philippines, we must uphold the principles of equality, respect and dignity  for all individuals, regardless of their gender or position,” said Atty. Daniel Y. Laogan in his letter to Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo.

He said the matter deserves a thorough investigation by the “appropriate authorities to warrant accountability and uphold the integrity of our legal profession.” He claimed Chong’s “alleged remarks are not only unethical but also violate the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability.”

In his letter, Laogan also attached a copy of an article last March 14, 2024 in politico.com, quoting House Deputy Majority Leader Janette Garin as noting the irony that Chong’s alleged remarks were made during the celebration of Women’s Month. Chong had appeared at a prayer rally for embattled pastor Apollo Quiboloy in Manila, which later became a platform for anti-Marcos remarks by some speakers.

Garin was quoted saying that even assuming Chong was joking, his remarks do not  speak well of a former member of Congress and a lawyer. There are better ways to express one’s “anger,” said Garin.

