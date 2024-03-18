Private funds eyed for Pasig River rehab

THE national government will seek private donations to finance the completion of the Pasig River rehabilitation project, according to the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

The DHSUD said the rehabilitation project of the Pasig River will be completed in three years to five years. The project, the agency said, is a priority for the President and the First Lady as this will also help preserve Intramuros.

It will also help address traffic issues in the cities along the river by creating a seamless connection between road and water transport.

“Commuters can also transition from surface roads to water transport through bridgewalks which will be constructed at major points that will serve as pick-up and drop-off points for the water ferries,” DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar explained.

The revitalization project was the result of Executive Order 35, issued by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in July last year constituting the Inter-Agency Council for the Pasig River Urban Development (IAC-PRUD). The IAC-PRUD was tasked to “transform Pasig River back into historically pristine condition conducive to transport, recreation and tourism.”

The first phase was completed and opened to the public within six months of EO 35.

The President and the First Lady aims to maximize the full potential of Pasig River and bring it to the level of other major waterways in the world like the Thames River in London, the Chao Phraya in Bangkok and the Seine River in Paris.

The DHSUD and the IAC-PRUD aim to keep the cultural heritage of the Walled City untouched throughout construction around the area as part of the Pasig River rehabilitation project.

The DHSUD is closely coordinating with the National Commission for Cultural and the Arts to ensure the preservation and protection of the renowned Walled City.

In February, construction work on the multi-phased transformation of Pasig River into a center for tourism and economic activity has extended to the Intramuros area.

This was just weeks after the successful inauguration of the showcase area behind Manila Central Post Office, led by the first couple in January.

Intramuros is home to world-renowned landmarks such as Fort Santiago, the San Agustin Church and the Manila Cathedral and popular among tourists, both local and international, for its Spanish colonial era structures, cobblestoned streets and horse-drawn carriages.

Acuzar envisions the completion of the Pasig River rehabilitation project to add value to tourism in the nation’s capital.