PHL seen to remain resilient in 2024 with 5%-6% GDP growth–McKinsey

AMID external factors that could create an impact on the country’s economy, the Philippines is expected to sustain its growth in 2024, provided that the potential of critical sectors are unlocked and anticipated macroeconomic situations are adapted.

This is highlighted in the latest report published by McKinsey & Co., titled “The Philippines economy in 2024: Stronger for longer?,” which also details the necessary steps in realizing and sustaining the bullish outlook in the long run.

After ranking third in 2022, the Philippines was the fastest-growing economy in Southeast Asia in 2023 with a 5.6-percent annualized gross domestic product (GDP) growth—slightly below the government’s 6.0 percent to 7.0 percent target.

The continued improved performance could be attributed to resumption in commercial activities, heightened public infrastructure spending, and increase in digital financial services.

Growth was apparent industry-wide, with top-performers being transportation and storage expanding at 13 percent; construction, 9 percent; and financial services, 9 percent.

“We assess there to be there are three potential scenarios for the country’s growth, within 5-6 percent of GDP,” Jon Canto, managing partner at McKinsey Philippines, said of the current national economic forecast for 2024.

First is the projected 4 percent GDP growth given that there are challenging conditions like decreasing trade and rising inflation that could keep policy rates high and lessen private consumption, thus leading to a slower long-term growth.

The second is a 5.2-percent hike had inflation moderates and global situations turn out to be hugely favorable because of a stable investment environment and regional trade demand.

And third is around 6.1 percent increase if inflation decelerates and public policies accommodate aspects like easing key policy rates and offering incentive programs to bolster productivity.

The McKinsey & Company’s article navigated on the 2024 insights for seven key sectors and themes, factors that could impact each of them in the coming year, and the keys for continued expansion.

Financial services

FOR this year, this industry is seen to grow at around 5 percent, a bit lower than the roughly 7 percent surge in 2023.

Financial inclusion, digital adoption, unsecured lending growth, and high interest rates are major trends to look out for in this sector.

Pivotal to opening growth opportunities here are supportive frameworks and environment to meet rising demand from the financially underserved.

Energy and power

THE prospect for the energy sector is upbeat, as it is projected to grow by 7 percent this year on the back of the nation’s focus on gas, renewable energy (RE), and transmission infrastructure.

Upgrading power grids for them to become more flexible and capable to keep up with the intermittent electricity supply can be crucial as the sector pivots toward RE.Making natural gas as a transition fuel could give impetus to exploration and production investments.

Lastly, the increasing momentum of green energy auctions could make the development of renewables at scale possible.

Healthcare

IT may slow down to 2.8 percent in 2024, but recovery of pharmaceuticals manufacturing is expected with 5.2 percent growth by yearend.

While demand for healthcare will be strong, its quality may be affected. This could be due to the lack of health workers seen to increase in the next five years, higher than expected benefit usage, and rising healthcare costs.

Pharmaceutical firms are feeling different effects of people becoming more health conscious. Businesses operating in this field may benefit from universal healthcare policies, but they need to explore a complex landscape of pent-up demand and health ecosystem reforms.

Consumer and retail

A steady growth forecast is in store for retail and wholesale trade, as well as consumer goods this year at 4 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

Inflationary pressure, however, keeps on topping the concerns of Filipinos, such that majority of them have changed their shopping behaviors and preferences. They have become more adept of buying in online platforms.

Businesses ought to look into investments that intensify resilience across the supply chain, while researching and developing new products that cater to emerging consumer preferences.

Manufacturing

THIS sector is a major contributor to the country’s economy, accounting for approximately 6 percent of GDP in 2023, and is expected to sustain such growth level by the end of 2024.

Some changes that could be observed for the manufacturing industry this year might affect it henceforth. Knowledge and technology transfer, not to mention the development of STEM capabilities, could draw investments into the sector and strengthen the country’s relevance as a manufacturing hub.

To secure growth, the support of both the public and private sectors could boost investments in research and development and upskill the labor market. Also, strategies to attract investment may be essential to the further development of supply chain infrastructure and manufacturing bases.

IT-BPO

THE sun continues to shine on the Information technology-business process outsourcing (IT-BPO) industry as it is on track to achieve its long-term goals, with predicted $38 billion revenues in 2024. Emerging innovations in service delivery and work models are seen driving its further expansion.

Establishing a right talent hub helps bridge employee gaps and better match local employees to employers’ needs. Exploring the development of facilities and digital infrastructure is what businesses should do so as to allow industry expansion outside the metropolis, especially in future “digital cities” across the nation.

Since businesses are now utilizing automation and generative AI, this sector must embrace new technologies to unlock productivity. and offer high-value services.

Sustainability

BECAUSE of its geographic location, the Philippines is regarded as the fourth most vulnerable country to climate change worldwide.

It is estimated that an economic loss of $3.2 billion on the average could happen yearly because of natural disasters in the next 50 years, translating to up to 7 percent to 8 percent of the country’s nominal GDP.

To address these concerns and stimulate “green” growth, the Philippines must act on these five potential opportunities: RE, solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing, battery production, electric mobility, and nature-based solutions.

“By focusing on initiatives that could unlock growth in these seven critical sectors and themes, while adapting to the macro-economic scenario that plays out, the Philippines could realize its potential in 2024 and take steps towards achieving longer-term sustainable and inclusive growth,” Canto stressed.