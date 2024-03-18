PEZA, FDA to create green lane for medical locators

THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have agreed to study the provision of a green lane for PEZA locators in a bid to improve the country’s drug and medical device manufacturing ecosystem ahead of developing pharmaceutical economic zones.

“The group also agreed to study the provision of a green lane for locators and update the PEZA-FDA memorandum of agreement [MOA], initially established in 2014, to improve licensing and registration for prospective and existing Registered Business Enterprises [RBEs],” the PEZA said in a statement over the weekend.

This update, the investment promotion agency noted, is intended to “institutionalize” the reduction in the turnaround time through pre-assessment activities that may be transferred to the PEZA.

PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga said the new agreement between the PEZA and the FDA will provide a green lane for PEZA RBEs into pharmaceutical and medical-device manufacturing, including those into food and cosmetics.

Panga said that under the new agreement, the two parties will also “craft guidelines for the registration of ‘pharma’ parks to: provide a one-stop shop for FDA facilitation of permits and/or clearances; review policies [i.e., easing of requirements] to attract more pharma companies to locate in the Philippines; and, encourage local production of essential medicines to lower the cost of drugs and medical devices and/or equipment for the benefit of the Filipinos.”

‘Simplify’ operations

PANGA told the BusinessMirror last Sunday they initiated the setting up of green lane for PEZA RBEs with the FDA is pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 18.

He explained that the President’s directive to the FDA is to provide a one-stop shop service for pharma-related projects.

Hence, the need to revive our MOA with the FDA in the light of locators’ requests for intervention with the FDA on some policy and investment facilitation measures to strengthen our support for manufacturers of drugs and medical devices and/or equipment, Panga added.

According to FDA Director General Samuel A. Zacate, his agency is committed to working with the Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs (Osapiea) and the PEZA to “simplify” business operations in the country, as they work toward increasing the country’s local drug supply, among others.

“By refining our policies and collaborating with PEZA, we aim to gain a better understanding of the concerns of locators. These initiatives are expected to elevate the local drug supply and reduce costs to competitive generic levels, akin to those in India,” Zacate said.

‘Taking action’

AT a forum held last March 16, officials of the PEZA, the FDA and the OSAPIEA revealed they have begun “taking action” toward improving the country’s drug and medical device manufacturing ecosystems through proposed pharmaceutical economic zones.

The investment promotion agency explained that the pharmaceutical economic zone is a “two-pronged” approach for the Philippines to have local production of drugs and make medicines readily available and affordable to Filipinos.

“This will target both manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, and other related activities including research and development, clinical testing and trials among others,” according to the PEZA.

Apart from studying to create a green lane for locators, the PEZA revealed the said groups collaborating for this initiative also discussed other “actionable steps” to enhance the ease of doing business for both domestic and export-oriented drug and medical device manufacturers such as addressing “certain” non-tariff barriers, particularly in permitting and licensing.

Looking at international models, the PEZA, the FDA and the Osapiea also explored the structure of these Asean countries’ structure of pharmaceutical economic zones. The PEZA said they evaluated how similar models could be implemented or adapted in the Philippines.

‘Strategic industry’

ACCORDING to the PEZA, the pharmaceutical industry is identified as a “strategic industry” in the Philippines.

“Under the [Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act] Create Law, health, medical, and pharmaceutical-related activities fall under Tier II, meaning they will be able to enjoy 5-7 years of income tax holiday and 10 years Special Corporate Income Tax [for export enterprises] or five years Enhanced Deduction [for domestic market-oriented enterprises],” the PEZA noted.

Panga underscored the importance of this collaboration, saying this will send a good signal to the global pharmaceutical industry.

The PEZA official expressed gratitude to the OSAPIEA and the FDA “for the support that they are extending to our existing and would-be RBEs, especially those who are engaged in medical devices manufacturing and looking to set up their drug manufacturing—whether it be for human or animal—here in the Philippines.”

“With this dynamic partnership, the steering group is confident that the country will see the establishment of its first true pharmaceutical economic zone during this administration and signal to global pharmaceutical industry players that we are open to doing business with them, on top of our already-competitive fiscal incentives,” Panga added.