Parokya Ni Edgar performed at the HONOR X9b 5G Bagsakan Concert

HONOR Philippines just threw the very first HONOR X9b 5G Bagsakan and it was a success!

Manila, Philippines – Leading global smart devices provider HONOR Philippines ended the HONOR X9b 5G Bagsakan Concert with flying colors on March 16, 2024. The said event was a thanksgiving celebration for the success of the market’s toughest phone HONOR X9b 5G! Almost a thousand HONOR users gathered to witness the high-caliber performers of the very first HONOR X9b 5G Bagsakan Concert.

“This event is something that we plan on doing regularly, and with the massive success of our first run, we are 100% sure that this will happen again anytime soon. We thank our HONOR fans for supporting our products especially the HONOR X9b 5G, and we are staying true to our promise that we will only give the best to them,” said HONOR Philippines Vice President, Stephen Cheng.

The HONOR X9b 5G Bagsakan Concert was held at the McKinley Whisky Park in Taguig City and was joined by almost a thousand supporters from across the metro. The guests were greeted by a soulful performance of Jarlo Base, followed by the artistry of Over October.

Fans were also treated by a spoken word poetry from Kween Yasmin, and an Eras Tour-level performance by Lady Gagita. The whole program was hosted by the amazing Alex Calleja and a hilarious set by his group, The Comedy Crew also took place.

The highlight of the night and the moment when the crowd went wild was during the much-awaited performance of Parokya Ni Edgar. The most sought-after Filipino band performed their greatest hits, Your Song, Harana, Halaga, Para Sa’Yo, Gitara, and the best-fitting song to the occasion, Bagsakan.

The toughest phone with all-angle ultra tough display was put to the test again as hundreds tried the HONOR Pong Challenge where they have to hit the screen of HONOR X9b 5G and hit a target; the HONOR Drop Test where they have to throw the phone to a floor target to win; and the HONOR Archery where guests aimed the phone with a bow and arrow!

Kween Yasmin and Lady Gagita entertaining the guests at the HONOR X9b 5G Bagsakan Concert

The HONOR X9b 5G is still available in your nearest HONOR Experience and Partner Store for only Php 16,999 in three colorways – Sunrise Orange, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black or online via Lazada (https://bit.ly/Laz_X9b_PressRelease), Shopee (https://bit.ly/Shop_X9b_PressRelease), and TikTok Shop (https://bit.ly/TikTok_X9b_PressRelease).

Good news for HONOR Fans! You can get your own HONOR X9b 5G with Home Credit and Skyro for 0% interest! Also for Globe Postpaid Subscribers, you can apply or upgrade with GPlan 1299 to enjoy an Unli All-net Calls and Text and 8GB All-access Data for a one-time cash out of Php 3,300 only! Get it online or head over now to any Globe physical store!

HONOR X9b 5G was put to the test again with the iconic Archery and Drop Test Challenges

To know more about the complete features of HONOR X9b 5G, you may visit: https://bit.ly/HONORPH_X9b_Pressrelease and head on to HONOR Philippines’ social media platforms for exciting announcements: Facebook (Facebook.com/HonorPhilippines), Instagram (Instagram.com/honorph/) and TikTok Shop: (Tiktok.com/@honorphilippines). To check out HONOR’s complete list of retail stores, go to https://www.hihonor.com/ph/retailers/.