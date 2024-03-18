‘One-armed Mamba’ Kat Tan glad to be part of WNBA event at Reyes gym

KAT Tan continues to do what she loves while trying to inspire others with the help of the WNBA and AXA Her Court.

Tan, who lost her left arm in an accident in 1996, joined 29 other women including former National University player Christiana Dimaunahan in a basketball and fitness event at the NBA Community Court at the Reyes Gym.

“Do whatever you love, do whatever make you happy just like me playing basketball with one arm. If I can do it, so definitely anyone can do it,” the 37-year-old para-athlete, a graduate of multi-media arts at College of Saint Benilde, told BusinessMirror in an interview.

“You always just have to put your heart into it, and always believe in your own capabilities so people will also believe in you.”

The event featured basketball drills, while experts also discussed health and nutrition.

“The NBA and the WNBA have always a commitment towards the women’s sports. Even the early as 2014, we’ve been bringing WNBA legends here for our junior NBA,” said NBA Philippines Global Marketing Partnerships Senior Director Mae Dichupa.

“As an organization, we really look towards grassroots, we always provide opportunities for women and girls,” she added.