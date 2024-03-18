NG to do ₱6.97-T project sunder TRIP program–Neda

THE national government is set to undertake P6.97 trillion worth of infrastructure projects under its Three-year Rolling Investment Program (TRIP), according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

Documents obtained by BusinessMirror show the TRIP, which was recently approved by the Neda Board Interagency Committee on Infrastructure (Infracom), is set to finance 2,762 projects and programs (PAPs) between 2025 and 2027.

For 2025, the amount to be spent is P2.57 trillion, the largest in the program, followed by 2026 at P2.36 trillion and 2027 at P2.04 trillion.

“The TRIP was approved by the Neda Board Committee on Infrastructure [Infracom] during its March 12, 2024 Special Meeting for subsequent submission to DBM as input for the FY 2025 Budget Preparation,” Neda said in a brief sent to BusinessMirror.

Trip’s Tier 1 projects, which include 393 ongoing projects, accounts for the bulk of the amount at P5.57 trillion. This is broken down to P2.05 trillion in 2025; P1.88 trillion in 2026; and P1.65 trillion in 2027.

For Tier 2, which includes 2,369 new or expanded projects, amounts to P1.39 trillion. This is broken down into P518.42 million in 2025; P479.73 million in 2026; and P391.91 million in 2027.

The Neda also said transportation remained the infrastructure sector with the highest investment between 2025 and 2027. The total allocation of the sector amounts to P3.87 billion or 55.55 percent.

Given this, in terms of agency, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) accounts for 30.79 percent of the amount allocated for transportation in the next three years.

This is followed by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) at 20.81 percent of the total and other transport agencies at 3.95 percent.

“These include transport-related projects of DA [i.e., farm to market roads], Ceza, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority [SBMA], Zamboanga City Special Economic Zone Authority [ZCSEZA], among others,” Neda said.

Apart from transportation, Neda said TRIP covers projects for the water infrastructure sector, accounting for P1.31 trillion or 18.78 percent of the total in the next three years.

This is followed by social infrastructure at P1.28 trillion or 18.37 percent of the total; other social infrastructure projects, 4.2 percent; information communications technology, 2.09 percent; and power, 1.02 percent.

Meanwhile, Neda said the investment requirements between 2025 and 2027 of most PAPs or P4.82 trillion—or 69.25 percent of the total—must be financed through local funds.

This is followed by Official Development Assistance (ODA) amounting to P1.3 trillion or 18.61 percent of the total and Public Private Partnerships, P839.33 billion or 12.05 percent of the total.

Neda said financing from other sources will also be sought for 0.09 percent of the total.

The oversight agency said the TRIP is a key feature of the budgetary reform used to synchronize and tighten the link between planning and budgeting of all infrastructure PAPs of the government.

It will also be used to build the pipeline of strategic and other infrastructure projects needed to sustain inclusive economic growth.

Neda issued the Call for the submission of priority PAPs in the Public Investment Program (PIP) and TRIP as input to the FY 2025 budget preparation through a October 13, 2023 Memorandum signed by the Socioeconomic Planning Secretary.