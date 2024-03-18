Kristoffer Arevalo has eyes on the bigger picture as PGT resumes

WHILE there is plenty of talk about veterans battling rising stars in a PGT turf war, national golfer Kristoffer Arevalo simply shrugs it off.

“Old guns and young guns, it’s all going to be the same,” said Arevalo, noting that while established tour players lead the way in the Philippine domestic series, a number of the younger players have vast experience in international play.

Jhonnel Ababa overcame Philippines-based Dutchman in a playoff at Apo last week, after four-time PGT top money-earner Tony Lascuna ruled the rich TCC Invitational in Laguna.

National strokeplay champion and Philippine team member in numerous tournaments, Arevalo acknowledges that the grizzled players on the pro circuit have things figured out but the young star says he has a plan.

“On the Tour, it’s quite hard, there’s a lot of things to think about. So I’m trying to simplify things that I need to bring on the course,” Arevalo told the BusinessMirror.

Pleased to make waves at Apo last week where he held the lead before ending up in 13th spot, Arevalo gears up for the Palos Verdes Championship with a relaxed attitude.

The 72-hole championship begins on Tuesday.

“I’m in the middle of trying to win and beat most of the old guns, but I don’t really mind if they beat me because as far as I know, golf never ends.

But a win on the Philippine Golf Tour will be a big boost as he eyes the big tours.

“For me it’s more of how much I can learn from each of the tournaments,” says Arevalo, adding that his ultimate goal is to play in the PGA Tour.

“I’m trying to take as much as I can grab, all the experience that I need to get on that stage,” said the 23-year-old Arevalo.

Hardy felt on the PGT Tour last season, Arevalo is determined to make an impact this time.

“There’s a lot to prove, a lot to master,” said Arevalo. “If I win this season one of three tournaments, I’ll be happy.”