Hoka opens stores in Metro Manila

Footwear brand Hoka simultaneously opened two new stores in Metro Manila, as the company hopes to tap the growing number of runners and fitness enthusiasts in the country.

Nino Priambodo, Southeast Asia brand marketing general manager of MAP Active, said the company is also targeting the general public.

During the opening events, many of the buyers included seniors, as Hoka shoes are known for its stability. MAP Active is the distributor of brands, such as Hoka, and the operator of Foot Locker stores in the Philippines.

Priambodo said the company will market Hoka in the country more as a premium brand in an already-crowded space for fitness brands.

He said there are no plans yet on when stores will open in the Visayas and Mindanao, but it has other partner stores, such as Foot Locker, that offer Hoka shoes to consumers in areas outside of Metro Manila.

“Hoka is committed to bring joyful performance to the world and to everyone in the Philippines. With the opening of our two new stores in One Ayala and GH Mall, we now have four stores in Philippines in two years which is a proof of the exponential demand for the brand and very exciting times ahead for Hoka in this market,” Prasanna Bhaskar, general manager of Asia Pacific Pacific, Deckers Brand, said.

Hoka shoes are renowned for its enhanced cushioning and engineered midsole, providing a ride designed to be smooth, soft and efficient. It is continually exploring new ways to make movement “more enjoyable, purposeful and empowering.”

To celebrate the new stores, Hoka organized a competition featuring athletes, coaches, celebrities and Hoka Run Club.

“It is only right that we celebrate the new stores with a joyful experience featuring Hoka fans. The experience is broadcasted live in Hoka Philippines social media, so everyone can see what Hoka experience is like,” Bel Laureola, country marketing manager for MAP Active Philippines, said.