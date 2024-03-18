Govt cash utilization rate better at 88%

THE utilization rate of cash allocation of the national government as of end-February inched up to 88 percent from last month’s 70 percent, according to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

Latest data from the DBM showed a total of P533.797 billion out of P609.962 billion worth of Notice of Cash Allocation (NCAs) were released by the national government from January to February this year.

The NCAs released improved to 88 percent from 86 percent recorded in the same month last year, higher than the P451.087 billion used out of P527.456 billion in end-February 2023.

Broken down, 66.90 percent of NCA releases were allocated to line departments at P408.074 billion. The remaining 33.10 percent was the Special Allocated Funds given to agencies, such as state-run firms and local governments amounting to P201.888 billion.

Line departments posted an 81 percent utilization rate, using P332.245 billion out of the P408.074 billion NCA releases as of end-February this year. The spending rate was higher than the 86 percent recorded in the same period last year, data from the DBM showed.

No line department posted a hundred percent utilization rate yet but the Commission on Audit has posted a 99 percent utilization rate followed by the DBM with 95 percent and the Department of Agrarian Reform with 93 percent.

The Department of Education (DepEd) obtained the bulk of the NCA releases worth P96.671 billion. Almost 90 percent of the NCAs were utilized by the DepEd amounting to P86.419 billion.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) placed second with the highest NCA releases with P64.523 billion utilized or 79 percent, with a remaining P17.449 billion to be utilized.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Department of Health (DOH) also utilized NCAs worth P38.969 billion and P19.870 billion, with utilization rates at 84 percent and 70 percent, respectively.

Moreover, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) posted the lowest utilization rate among line departments with 44 percent. The DMW’s NCA is worth P2.413 billion with only P1.059 billion utilized as of end-February.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) also posted a lower utilization rate of only 52 percent of its P5.863 billion NCA releases while the Office of the Vice President (OVP) came in third with a 50 percent spending rate of its P242 million NCA releases.

Meanwhile, Special Purpose Funds amounting to P201.888 billion were 100 percent utilized as well as the Allotment to Local Government Units (ALGUs) worth P180.642 billion.

For Budgetary Support to GOCCs, a total of P21.088 -billion worth of NCAs were used out of P21.245 billion, with a utilization rate of 99 percent.

NCAs are disbursement authorities that cover the cash requirements of the operations, programs and projects of government agencies issued by the DBM. A higher NCA utilization rate shows the capacity of line agencies to timely disburse their allocated funds and implement their programs and projects, according to the DBM.

The DBM’s data showed that unused NCAs totaled P76.165 billion as of end-February this year.