Gap Drone wants to assemble UAVs in PHL

Melbourne-based drone logistics startup Gap Drone is planning to put up an assembly plant for its cutting-edge long-range uncrewed aerial system (UAS) in the Philippines, where it can be used for delivering produce.

Eduardo Burgos Jr., Gap Drone Philippine Director, said this plan was relayed to him by Benet Hare, COO and co-founder of the Australian firm.

“Gap Drone sees the Philippines as a strategic location to assemble Gap Drone’s UAS and can serve as an important entry point to other countries in Asia and in the West. More importantly, Gap Drone is fully aware the availability of highly competent English speaking workforce for both non-skilled and skilled in the Philippines,” Hare said.

Hare is also the founder of Proagco, which provides multifunctional UAVs for agricultural digital solutions

Burgos, former Press Attaché of the Philippine Embassy to Australia and a former journalist, said Gap Drone plans to establish the assembly plant under a joint venture agreement.

Gap Drone is currently preparing to build its UAS for regional freight delivery. It has announced several “high-caliber” partnerships across the Australian industry.

Key partners include Swinburne University’s Aerostructures Innovation Research (AIR) Hub, NOVA Systems, and the Federal Government Co-Operative Research Centre program. Gap Drone has also recently secured equity-free funding from a major Australian partner.

Additionally, the company has garnered the support of the former chairman of Australia’s aviation regulator CASA, Tony Mathews, who has also joined the company as Corporate Advisor, to ensure Gap Drone’s product and the regulatory framework it will operate in are fit for purpose.

Within 15 months, Gap Drone will build its first market-leading UAS prototype model, and begin initial operations flying cargo, produce, parcels, and medical supplies to Australia’s most remote communities.

The manufacturing process will be supported by the expert engineers of AIR Hub, whose engineers have previously contributed to some of the country’s largest military and civilian aviation projects, including the Loyal Wingman MQ-28, and Airspeeder.

“We are thrilled to announce our new partnerships with Swinburne University’s AIR Hub, NOVA Systems, and Federal Government CRC iMove, which will together propel forward our mission to revolutionize freight logistics by 2025,” said Gap Drone CEO and co-founder Liesl Haris.

“As an Australian-owned company, we are looking to embrace the bountiful expertise, resources, and opportunities that Australia has to offer in the aviation, engineering, and logistics arenas, and put Australian drone technologies on the global map.”

Haris said AIR Hub has given the company access to some of Australia’s “best and brightest” in aeronautical engineering.

“We are excited to roll out and launch our first prototype, using only the most advanced drone technologies and capabilities, in 2025.”

While Gap Drone’s product is being designed with Australian technological ingenuity at the helm, it is also being developed with regional and rural Australian communities in mind, according to company officials.

“Our drone delivery network will increase regular access to post, produce, and resources for remote Australian communities and First Nations communities, and we will do this while producing up to 85 percent less carbon emissions than traditional road and air delivery transport options,” Haris said.

“We see this as a truly symbiotic relationship and we are proud of the strong backing and high-level partnerships at such an early stage which speak to the strength of our model. Together, we are defining the future of safe autonomous drone operation capabilities in Australia.”