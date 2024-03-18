‘FAO agri project supports rice, corn farmers in BARMM’

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) organized a workshop which took stock of the implementation of a project for rice and corn farmers in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The “Project for Sustaining Rice and Corn Production in BARMM through the Provision and Efficient Use of Fertilizers Amidst the Global Impacts of Ukraine War,” is approaching completion on March 21. It is supported by the Japanese government.

“We should continue to give our utmost devotion to our work in order to help uplift the socio-economic life of our farmers in the Bangsamoro,” said Dr. Daud Lagasi, director general for agriculture services of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR) as he welcomed participants of the after-action review (AAR) and sustainability workshop held last March 12 in SM Lanang, Davao City.

The gathering served as a collaborative platform for key partners and stakeholders to share insights, extract valuable lessons, and develop recommendations for related projects to be initiated.

“The government of Japan, through various schemes, has extended assistance to BARMM across various sectors including agriculture,” said Jumpei Tachikawa, First Secretary and Agriculture Attaché of the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines.

“As your reliable partner, you can rest assured that we will continue to do our best to support the Philippines’ steadfast efforts in realizing the promise of food security and sustainable agriculture in BARMM.”

Sarah Lacson, Assistant FAO Representative for Administration, highlighted the project’s broader implications: “This project signifies more than mere initiative; it embodies our dedication to safeguarding the resilient livelihoods of our farmers and ensuring food security for future generations in BARMM.”

The Philippines may not directly depend on Russian and Ukrainian fertilizers, but the global shortage that is a direct consequence of the ongoing war in Ukraine has led to escalating prices, posing a significant threat to the country’s agriculture sector.

The project, a collaboration between FAO and MAFAR, supports small-holder farmers in BARMM, focusing on sustaining and enhancing rice and corn production through efficient fertilizer use and capacity building. It aims to boost agricultural productivity and enhance the resilience of farming communities in the region through provision of chemical fertilizers, and training on soil testing and efficient fertilizer utilization.

FAO said the project has exceeded targets, providing quality inorganic fertilizer to 1,343 rice farmers and 6,791 corn farmers in the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur and Lanao del Sur. Eighty-seven samples were collected from rice and corn farms.

In addition, they provided training to 96 municipal agricultural technicians on soil testing, nutrient management, and Geographic Information System.

Partner academies provided insights, among them were: Sultan Kudarat State University, University of Southern Mindanao-Kabacan, Mindanao State University-Main Campus, and Mindanao State University-Maguindanao.

MAFAR regional officials, municipal officers, and representatives from Special Geographic Areas (SGA), as well as FAO Philippine Country Office officials supported the AAR.