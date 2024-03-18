Empowering Ethical Innovation: Navigating Disruptive Technology

ARTIFICIAL Intelligence (AI) has become a cornerstone of innovation, permeating diverse facets of society, businesses, and daily life. One of the most groundbreaking advancements in AI technology is Generative AI, which includes transformative tools like Bard and ChatGPT. As Generative AI gains prominence, global CEOs are increasingly recognizing its boundless potential and are accelerating their investments and explorations into this cutting-edge technology.

According to the recent KPMG CEO Outlook 2023, a staggering 70 percent of global CEOs have identified Generative AI as their top investment priority, viewing it as a pivotal competitive edge for the future. The survey reveals that 52 percent of these CEOs expect to witness a substantial return on their investment within the next three to five years. Notably, increased profitability emerged as the primary benefit of implementing Generative AI within organizations, cited by 22 percent of the CEOs.

Despite their eagerness to invest, CEOs are acutely aware of the risks associated with emerging technologies. The survey shows that 55 percent of organizations have experienced delays in progress toward automation due to concerns about how AI systems make decisions. Ethical challenges loom large, with 57 percent of CEOs identifying this area as their top concern in implementing Generative AI, closely followed by worries about a lack of regulation.

Moreover, the rise of AI technologies has heightened cybersecurity risks. Although AI can assist in detecting cyber-attacks, a striking 82 percent of CEOs are apprehensive about the new dangers it might introduce by providing novel attack strategies for adversaries. Alarmingly, 27 percent of CEOs admit they are not prepared for a potential cyber-attack, signifying a concerning gap in cybersecurity readiness.

KPMG in the Philippines Technology Consulting Head Jallain Marcel Manrique shares that “as the Philippines is rapidly transforming into a technology-driven economy, embracing AI technologies like Generative AI can foster innovation, improve productivity and contribute to economic growth. However, like the global community, the Philippines must also grapple with ethical concerns related to AI implementation. Ethical AI practices are crucial to maintaining trust among the public.”

In this landscape of disruptive technology, CEOs must take a proactive stance to address the challenges and harness the opportunities presented by Generative AI. Here are key takeaways from the CEOs’ perspective on Generative AI:

1. Investment Priorities: 70 percent. Generative AI is their top investment priority, indicating a strategic shift towards advanced AI technologies.

2. Ethical Concerns: 57 percent. Ethical challenges are the primary concern, highlighting the need for responsible AI frameworks and practices.

3. Cybersecurity Risks: 82 percent. AI may provide new attack strategies for adversaries, necessitating a heightened focus on cybersecurity measures.

Navigating the future

IN light of these insights, global CEOs must navigate the future by:

• Prioritizing ethical implementation. Embrace Generative AI in a manner that is ethical and aligns with your business values. Ensure that ethical considerations are at the core of your AI strategy, emphasizing transparency and fairness in decision-making processes.

• Continuous learning. Stay updated on evolving cyber-attack strategies to safeguard your organization. Invest in training programs for employees, enabling them to recognize and mitigate potential cyber threats effectively.

• Lead with confidence. CEOs must lead from the front, fostering a culture of responsible AI usage within their organizations. Provide clear guidelines and governance frameworks, empowering employees to make ethical and informed decisions regarding AI technologies.

• Advocate for regulation. Collaborate with regulatory bodies to establish clear guidelines for Generative AI usage. Engage in dialogues that shape regulations, ensuring they strike a balance between innovation and ethical standards.

“In a nation where innovation meets tradition, the responsible adoption of Generative AI can spearhead a new wave of progress. By embracing ethical innovation, Filipino businesses can not only foster sustainable growth and innovation but also contribute significantly to the global discourse on responsible AI usage, ensuring a future where technology and ethics harmonize seamlessly,” Manrique added.

Generative AI stands as a beacon of innovation, promising transformative possibilities across industries. However, the responsible adoption of this disruptive technology is paramount. CEOs play a pivotal role in steering their organizations towards an ethical and secure AI future, thereby ensuring sustainable growth and innovation while safeguarding the interests of employees, clients, and society at large.

How KPMG can help

The excerpt was taken from the KPMG Thought Leadership publication: https://kpmg.com/xx/en/home/insights/2023/09/kpmg-global-ceo-outlook-survey.html.

