Ella Paglalunan bags U-18, U-12 titles in Lucena

ELLA Mhae Paglalunan and Avegail Joy Ansay dominated the girls’ category while France Dilao took the spotlight in the boys’ division of the Iñigo Resorts Center National Junior Tennis Championships in Lucena City over the weekend.

Paglalunan survived a three-setter against Cielo Gonzales in the quarterfinal round, disposed of Jasmine Sardona in the semis, then upended top seed Isabel Ataiza, 6-3, 6-0, to claim the 12-and-under trophy.

The star from Cavite sustained her fine form in the 18-and-U class and beat No. 1 Ave Maria Policarpio, 6-4, 6-0, in the semis then thwarted second ranked Ayl Gonzaga, 6-4, 6-3, to complete a rare two-title sweep in the Group 3 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Ansay, hailing from Sta. Rosa, Laguna, mirrored Paglalunan’s success by also achieving a two-title feat. She toppled top seed Sandra Bautista, 6-0, 2-6, 10-8, in the 16-and-U finals then repeated over her doubles partner from Bacoor, Cavite, 6-1, 6-4, to rule the premier class of the week-long tournament sponsored by Iñigos Resorts.

Dilao scored a “twinkill” in the boys’ side, beating Aljhon Rombawa, 6-4, 7-5, in the 16-and-U championship, then subdued brother Frank, 6-4, 6-7(5), 10-7, to annex the 18-and-under trophy.

Other winners were Rombawa, who snared the boys’ 14-and-U title with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Bien Tulop; Quezon City’s Marcus Go, who clipped sibling Matthew Go, 6-0, 6-0, for the boys’ 12-and-U crown; and Yuan Andrei Torrente, who trounced Jacob Dizon, 4-1, 4-1, in the 10-and-U unisex finals of the competition sanctioned by Philta, PPS-NTC and UTR and supported by Philta Regional vice president R-4A Gary Alcala and Slazenger.

After the Holy Week break, the series sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop resumes in Olongapo City for the Mayor Rolen Paulino Junior Cup from April 4-8.

In doubles, Sophia Moreno and Clair Guardo shocked Ansay and Bautista, 8-4, while the Dilao brothers smothered Yuri Aparte and Iñigo Arquiza, 8-2, for the 18-and-U title; Gonzaga and Jasmine Sardona whipped Ataiza and Micaiah Cena, 8-2, and Nicolas Andal and Rafa Monte also posted the same scoreline over Prince Cuenza and Dean Palaroan for the 14-and-U trophies.

Kirk Gonzaga and Torrente took the 10-and-U unisex doubles title with an 8-3 victory over Jacob Dizon and Maximus Calingansan.