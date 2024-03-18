DOJ: BuCor can repossess land ceded to DAR, LGUs

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) has given the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) the go-signal to regain possession of undeveloped parcels of land previously ceded to local government units (LGus) and the Department of Agriculture (DAR).

In a 5-page legal opinion signed by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla, the justice department ruled the BuCor has the right to revoke the transfer of the subject parcels of land on the ground of non-fulfillment of the conditions stipulated in the Deeds of Transfer (DoT).

“After a careful review of the relevant laws and documents, we advise that the non-fulfillment by DAR of the conditions stipulated in the Deeds of Transfer gives the BuCor the right to revoke the transfer,” the DOJ legal opinion stated.

The DOJ issued the legal opinion upon the request of BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang.

Catapang sought DOJ’s guidance on the proper action to take on the recovery of the said undeveloped parcels of land located in Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm (SPPF) in Occidental Mindoro and Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

Based on the records, portions of the SPPF were transferred to the DAR pursuant to the Deeds of Transfer dated September 1990, covering a total of 7,323.2 hectares and Deeds of Transfer dated October 10, 1991, covering an additional area of 5,000 hectares.

The said parcels of land were transferred to DAR in 1990 for distribution to farmer-beneficiaries pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 40. The latter mandates, among others, that all lands foreclosed by government financial institutions, all lands acquired by the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG), and all other lands owned by the government devoted to or suitable for agriculture, “shall be acquired and distributed immediately upon the effectivity of the said Act with implementation to be completed within a period of not more than four years therefrom.”

On the other hand, portions of IPPF were transferred to the local government of Puerto Princesa City, which initially declared 1,072 hectares of Santa Lucia Sub-Colony of the IPPF as an industrial-commercial site by virtue of Presidential Proclamation 350 issued in 1994.

Two years after, the said parcel of land was declared an environmental estate pursuant to Presidential Proclamation (PP) 718. Furthermore, PP 718 (series of 2004) reserved some areas in the IPPF as civil reservation for resettlement and agriculture site purposes only.

Catapang, however, expressed BuCor’s desire to reclaim ownership of the said lands after learning that some portions were abandoned or remained undeveloped for more than five years since their transfer to DAR and LGUs.

The BuCor chief anchored its claim for recovery on Rule VI, Section 6.a.1 and Rule XXI, Section 26 of the Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act (RA) 10575 or the BuCor Act of 2013.

In issuing the legal opinion, the DOJ noted that based on DAR’s records, only about 3,600 out of the total 12,323.20 hectares transfer to the agency from the SPPF were distributed to the beneficiaries and that 2,000 hectares remained undeveloped in IPPF.

The DOJ noted that one of the conditions laid down in the DoT pertaining to the distribution of said parcel of lands was the immediate distribution to beneficiaries.

“In this case the non-fulfillment of the condition may give rise to the revocation of transfer and all the rights already acquired by the transferee. Just like in donation, when the donee fails to comply with any of the conditions imposed by the donor, the donation shall be revoked at the instance of the donor,” the DOJ said.

But, the DOJ clarified that even as the BuCor can revoke the Deeds of Transfer and recover the ownership of the subject lands, “this does not diminish” the power of the DAR to acquire the identified lands suitable for agriculture for eventual distribution to qualified beneficiaries.

“Thus, assuming the ownership of said lands could be recovered, the lands should be actually, directly and exclusively used by BuCor for the purpose for which they have been acquired according to development and modernization plan. Otherwise, DAR can acquire these lands pursuant or EO 75.

Section 1 of EO 75 states that “the DAR shall acquire all lands devoted to or suitable for agriculture, which are owned by the departments, bureaus, offices and instrumentalities of the government, and which are no longer actually, directly, and exclusively used or necessary for the purpose for which they have been reserved or acquired, for the purpose of eventual distribution to qualified beneficiaries.”