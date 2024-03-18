Deputy IC Commissioner Serrano lauds Eternal Plans on its 43rd anniversary

Eternal Plans Incorporated (EPI) marked its 43rd Anniversary and Annual Awards on March 7, 2024, with distinguished guest, Deputy Insurance Commissioner Atty. Randy G. Serrano, at the Citystate Tower Hotel in Ermita, Manila.

Atty. Serrano delivered his inspiring and insightful remarks, welcomed by the executive officers of Eternal Plans, including Chairman of the Board T. Anthony C. Cabangon, Vice Chairman and CEO D. Antoinette C. Cabangon-Jacinto, President Elmer M. Lorica, Director Benjamin V. Ramos, and ALC Group Chairman D. Edgard A. Cabangon. Also gracing the event was his colleague from the Insurance Commission, Atty. John A. Apatan, Ex-officio Conservator Division Manager-Conservatorship, Receivership, and Liquidation Division.

Atty. Serrano’s speech began by acknowledging the theme of the event, “Unwavering Commitment and Passion,” as timely, given the challenges the world faces. He then delved into the theme’s significance, contextualizing it within the challenges faced by Eternal Plans over the years.

“Tonight’s celebration and awarding ceremony amplifies the resilience of EPI in the face of global crisis and huge challenges through the years,” he remarked, highlighting the company’s steadfast dedication to its mission.

He praised EPI’s resilience over the years, noting the company’s history of obtaining licenses for its memorial, pension, and educational plans, which have marked the company’s commitment to protecting the Filipino people in times of need.

Drawing on a Japanese proverb of the bamboo and the oak tree, Atty. Serrano stated, “‘The bamboo that bends is stronger than the oak that resists.’ An oak is a hardwood tree. We all know that it is a tree that can live for up to a thousand years and grow to 40 meters in height. An oak tree symbolizes strength… On the other hand, the bamboo is advanced… It symbolizes simplicity and continuous growth. It survives in the harshest conditions, still standing and staying green year-round. When a storm comes, bamboo bends with the wind. And when the storm stops, it resumes to its upright position. A bamboo also represents flexibility and adaptability because it can sway back and forth in the wind without breaking.”

“For me, Eternal Plans Incorporated is like a bamboo. Under the present leadership of EPI, it has blended with the current trend in the insurance market and the wind of insurance innovation. It is aware of the movements in the market at all times and swiftly responded and found solutions to the problems,” he added. By likening Eternal Plans to bamboo, Atty. Serrano highlighted the company’s agility and ability to weather storms, both literally and figuratively.

Atty. Serrano also commended EPI’s presentation of its accomplishments, stating, “Kanina nakita ko po ang presentation n’yo. Hindi ako nagtaka doon kasi nasa submission po ninyo ‘yan sa Insurance Commission. Pero lalong na-confirm na hindi pala papel lang talaga yon. Kasi nakita natin ‘yon.”

His words underscored the tangible impact of EPI’s efforts, transcending mere paperwork to reflect the company’s sincere commitment to comply with the Commission’s requirements and regulations.

The Deputy IC Commissioner also emphasized the commitment of the Insurance Commission to protect the rights of consumers, while also extending a hand to help and strengthen the pre-need industry.

He expressed his gratitude to the employees and sales team of Eternal Plans, saying, “Tuloy tuloy ang trend ng pag-angat ng Eternal Plans sa pre-need industry.”

Vice Chairman and CEO D. Antoinette C. Cabangon-Jacinto expressed gratitude to Atty. Serrano and to the Insurance Commission for their continued support of Eternal Plans.

ALC Group Chairman D. Edgard A. Cabangon also thanked the employees and sales force for their commitment and loyalty to the company, “Maraming salamat sa pagmamahal ninyo sa ating kumpanya.”

The event also recognized the company’s top agents and best-performing employees. Among the awardees were top Area Manager Narcisa B. Azul, top Sales Counselor Estaniel C. Gonzales, and 2023’s top branch Cagayan de Oro.

Eternal Plans was founded in 1981 by Amb. Antonio L. Cabangon Chua. It belongs to the ALC Group of Companies.