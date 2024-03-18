Court junks Newsnet bid to stop frequency reallocation

A local court has allowed the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to reallocate the frequencies held by News and Entertainment Network Corp. (Newsnet), an affiliate of listed telco Now Corp.

In a 16-page order, the Makati City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 13 denied the application for a writ of preliminary injunction sought by Newsnet against the NTC.

“After due consideration of the evidence presented by both parties, this Court holds that plaintiff [Newsnet] was unable to establish a definite and enforceable right that would entitle it to a writ of preliminary injunction,” the decision, penned by Presiding Judge Maricris Pahate-Felix, read.

The legal dispute revolves around NTC’s decision to reallocate Newsnet’s frequency for the terrestrial component of International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT), following the expiration of Newsnet’s legislative franchise.

The regulatory body denied Newsnet’s request to renew its provisional authority (PA) to operate and maintain a CATV system within the 25.35 to 26.35 gigahertz (GHz) frequency range, citing an expired legislative franchise.

Newsnet claimed it has the right to continue operating its CATV system using its previously assigned frequency range even if its secondary 25-year legislative franchise under Republic Act (RA) 8197 expired in 2022.

However, the Makati court decided that the PA and other permits were contingent upon Newsnet’s legislative franchise.

The court noted that Newsnet had not pursued an administrative franchise under Executive Order 205 during the lifespan of its legislative franchise, but instead aimed to extend its PA until the renewal of its franchise through legislative means.

Additionally, the RTC ruled that Newsnet failed to establish a “clear and unmistakable right” that would warrant injunctive relief, especially considering the expiration of its legislative franchise.

“At this stage, plaintiff is not the holder of an existing franchise, whether legislative or administrative, that would allow it to exercise the privilege of providing CATV services to the public within the Philippines,” the court said.