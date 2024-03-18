Countryside will invest ₱5B in development of Batangas

Countryside Investments Holdings Corp., a company wholly owned by businessman Leandro Antonio L. Leviste, said it will invest over P5 billion to help propel the development of rural Batangas.

This initiative is part of the company’s commitment to foster sustainable development within the region, the company said.

Countryside said it is spearheading this venture along with another Leviste company, Solar Philippines Power Project Holdings Inc.

This follows the recent sale of shares in SP New Energy Corp. (SPNEC) to Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen) and other investors.

The proceeds from these transactions and other financing are earmarked for a series of development projects in western Batangas, where Countryside and its affiliates have significant landholdings.

“The strategic focus of the investment is on sectors that promise high-impact benefits for the local economy, including energy, industrial and commercial projects,” the company said.

These initiatives are designed to create job opportunities, thereby addressing the urgent need for employment following the recent closure of the Central Azucarera Don Pedro sugar mill in Nasugbu, Batangas owned by Roxas Holdings Inc.

The closure is said to have affected the livelihood of over 13,000 farmers and sugar mill workers, making Countryside’s investments “timely and critical for the region’s recovery.”

At the heart of Countryside’s strategy is its commitment to social justice and sustainability, according to the company.

“The company aims to make investments that solve social issues in ways that are mutually beneficial for investors and communities. This includes providing equitable compensation for farmers and partnering with local communities to ensure the success of its projects,” it said.

Countryside said it is looking forward to unveiling more projects under its investment plan and working with communities in Batangas “to usher in a new era of sustainable development and shared prosperity.”

One of the flagship projects of Solar Philippines in the region, the 63 megawatt Calatagan Solar Farm in Batangas, is one of the examples of the potential for renewable energy to drive local development while promoting sustainability, the company said.

This project, which began operations in February 2016 and is now owned by SPNEC, marked the first of a series of developments that promise to bring long-term economic benefits to the community.