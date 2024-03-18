Bong Go emphasizes importance of maternal health, prenatal care

IN a show of support for maternal health and prenatal care, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, emphasized the importance of ensuring that pregnant women in the country receive the care and support they need for a healthy pregnancy and delivery.

In observance of Women’s Month, Go has earlier lauded the celebration of 20th National Buntis Day at Robinsons Place in Tagum City, Davao del Norte last Sunday, March 10.

“Bilang inyong chairman ng Senate Committee on Health, adbokasiya ko po na mapanatili ang maayos na kalusugan ng bawat mamamayang Pilipino, kabilang po diyan ang mga buntis nating mga kababaihan. Ako po ay handang tumulong at magserbisyo sa inyo, sa abot po ng aking makakaya,” stressed Go.

This annual event, spearheaded by the Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecological Society (POGS)-Southern Mindanao Chapter, aims to promote awareness and access to comprehensive prenatal and postnatal care for expecting mothers nationwide.

“Lubos kong pinasasalamatan ang POGS-Southern Mindanao Chapter sa pag-oorganisa ng programang makakatulong sa kalusugan ng mga buntis,” he said in a video message during the event.

The event featured a series of educational workshops, health screenings, and counseling sessions designed to empower pregnant women with the knowledge and resources necessary for a safe and healthy pregnancy.

“Maraming salamat din po sa mga dumalo at nakiisa sa programang ito. Nawa’y lagi niyo pong unahin ang inyong kalusugan at inyong kapakanan. Saludo po ako sa inyong pagsusumikap at sa inyong pagserbisyo sa inyong kapwa Pilipino,” he remarked.

Further solidifying his commitment to this cause, Senator Go referenced the significant progress made with enacting Republic Act No. 11148, also known as the “Kalusugan at Nutrisyon ng Mag-Nanay Act,” during the Duterte administration. This legislation prioritizes the health and nutrition of mothers and their children, particularly during the crucial first 1,000 days, showcasing the government’s dedication to addressing these health challenges head-on.

“I am proud to say that we have taken a big step towards ensuring that the government gives priority to the first 1,000 days of life with the passage of Republic Act 11148 or the Kalusugan at Nutrisyon ng Mag-Nanay Act during the Duterte administration,” he shared.

Moreover, Go is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals.

There are specialty centers inside Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City, which include cardiovascular care, lung care, neonatal care, trauma care, toxicology, cancer care, eye care, and dermatology care. It will also soon provide a renal care and transplant center, brain and spine care, orthopedic center, physical rehabilitation medicine, mental health, burn care, infectious disease and tropical medicine, and geriatric care.