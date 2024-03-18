BARMM puts up data center

DAVAO CITY—The Bangsamoro government established its data center inside the Bangsamoro government center in Cotabato City, opening up the next step to centralized data management system.

The Information and Communications Office (ICO) said the data center aims to build and establish a reliable and secure data center to house all Information Systems, Websites, Information Communication Technology (ICT) management systems, applications, and data among the ministries, agencies, and offices.

The ICO is the lead initiator of the project.

ICO Chief Information Technology Officer Yusoph Abdullah said the data center would be the cornerstone of the Office of the Chief Minister “ensuring the secure, reliable, and efficient management of vital information.”

Abdullah said the centralized data management system information in the Bangsamoro government is expected following the groundbreaking ceremony for the OCM Data Center last week.

“We eagerly anticipate the transformative impact it will have for OCM and the boundless possibilities it will unlock for generations to come,” he added.

Although the management of the data center by the OCM may raise suspicion as to its integrity and independence, the ICO said the project would enable the latter “to efficiently manage and secure the OCM’s ICT, improve confidentiality, and reduce operating expenses for internet and landline services, among other subscriptions.”

The ICO also assured that the data center was aligned with the national government’s plan to achieve inclusive growth for all Filipinos “by strengthening intergovernmental connections, increasing transparency in governance, and ensuring bureaucratic efficiency through e-governance.”

Assistant Senior Minister Abdullah Cusain said the data center was among the embodiment of the commitment of the autonomous government to digitalization and a plan for the establishment of internet satellites.

“I truly hope that this project will be completed on time or even ahead of schedule because the BARMM [Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao] is dedicated to serving the needs of the community and promoting innovation in government services,” Cusain said.

The data center is expected to be completed within six months. Once operational, it will support a wide range of OCM’s functions, including data analytics and improved data management practices, the BARMM information office said.

The ICO said the data center would also pave the way to build the necessary digital infrastructure to enhance data privacy and security, as well as to establish an e-governance framework across the region.