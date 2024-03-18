ACEN, Meralco seek nod for PSA rate adjustments

ACEN Corp. and the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) have agreed on the amount that needs to be recovered in relation to the losses incurred by Ayala Corp.’s energy arm due to a surge in global coal prices back in 2022.

According to their officials, ACEN and Meralco already filed for price adjustment involving two of their power supply agreements (PSAs) before the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC). This was confirmed by ERC Chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta who said in a text message that the joint application was “filed and docketed last March 5.”

She said a copy of the joint application could not be made public because both parties filed for a “request for confidential treatment.”

ACEN, according to its president Eric Francia, is “supportive” of Meralco’s computation. ACEN earlier wanted to recover P2.5 billion in losses but Meralco said ACEN was only entitled to recover P706 million.

“Meralco advised us that this is how they treated other contracts. So, based on an equal treatment principle, we are supportive. We broke it down to sources of supply for transparency,” said Francia in an interview.

Meralco Regulatory Affairs head Jose Ronald Valles confirmed that ACEN had agreed with the utility firm’s numbers.

The PSAs involved are 110 megawatts (MW) of mid-merit capacity and 200MW of baseload capacity of the South Luzon Thermal Energy Corp. (SLTEC) power plant.

In its “change in circumstance” (CIC) notice sent to Meralco last February 1, ACEN’s total claims for the baseload PSA stood at P2,228,860,420.08 broken down as follows: P618,382,044.41 for the South Luzon Thermal Energy Corp. (SLTEC) plant; P561,268,588.48 for the third-party generator and P1,049,209,787.19 for Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM).

For the mid-merit PSA, ACEN wanted to recover P329,652,635.66. The amount represents P87,755,066.37 for the SLTEC plant, P84,270,027.78 for the third-party generator and P157,627,541.51 for WESM.

Upon receipt of the CIC notice, Meralco evaluated ACEN’s claims. However, based on the firm’s computation, ACEN’s claims should only reach P706.14 million and not P2.5 billion.

“We evaluated it and we said that we don’t believe that we sourced from these sources,” Valles said.

“In particular, the WESM…we did not agree that they should source from WESM as replacement. We also do not believe that the amount they claim should reach that high. So we removed that. We told them they can only agree to a total claim of P700 million.

“Remember, San Miguel started with a very, very big claim until we were able to reduce it to P5 billion,” he added.

Meralco’s computation also included the payment method by which it will be collected from consumers. Meralco proposed that its P706.14-million computation would be passed on to consumers for a period of six months starting with P0.0388 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in February, P0.0413 per kWh in March, P0.0353 per kWh in April, P0.0322 per kWh in May, P0.0320 per kWh in June, and P0.0355 per kWh in July.

Valles added that if the ERC would not grant it, “then (ACEN) might follow what San Miguel did. They go to the court and get a TRO [temporary restraining order]. I’m speculating but that’s how they will likely do it.”

It can be recalled that two units of SMC Global Power issued termination notices to Meralco to suspend their PSAs because the ERC denied their joint motions for a price adjustment of P0.30 per kilowatt hour.

The proposed rate hike was supposedly meant as temporary relief so that the power units can recover from a combined P5.2 billion in losses incurred from January to May 2022 due to the unprecedented spike in fuel prices.