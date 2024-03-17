‘Wildlife is Here’ in Bukidnon: IPs recognized as prime wildlife stewards

VALENCIA CITY, Bukidnon—Indigenous Peoples’ (IPs) groups, students, environmental advocates, local government unit (LGU) representatives and national agencies’ representatives gathered at a mall in Valencia City for the weeklong event, dubbed “Wildlife is Here” (WIH), that started on March 5.

It was an annual event that started in Davao City in 2018 as part of Philippine Eagle Foundation’s (PEF) advocacy to commemorate the March 3 World Wildlife Day.

“It’s that time of the year again when we put the spotlight on our fellow inhabitants in this world, our wildlife. Wildlife can mean different things to different people,” said PEF Director of Operations Dr. Jayson Ibañez.

Despite differences in values on wildlife, Ibañez explained: “We can share a common belief that having a healthy wildlife population is good for the planet, and whatever is good for the planet should be conserved and cared for. That’s what we want to celebrate in this occasion,”

According to PEF, the World Wildlife Day commemoration aims to promote and remind people of the importance of wildlife conservation and the sustainable use of natural resources by highlighting and popularizing important themes, trends, or approaches in conservation.

With this year’s theme, “Connecting People and Planet: Exploring Digital Innovation in Wildlife Conservation,” the event encourages exploring how technological advancements can be harnessed to address the challenges of wildlife conservation, and strengthen the bond between people and the natural world, Ibañes said.

THIS January 2 photo shows 2-year-old Philippine Eagle “Lipadas” proudly sitting on the ground covering its prey, a rabbit, it just captured on the mountainside canyon along Lipadas River inside the Mt. Apo Natural Park in Davao City.The PEF prepared the prey in order to rescue the bird that was blind in its right eye. After a check by a veterinarian, Lipadas was brought to the rescue and research center in Malagos. On February 13, it was transferred to the new National Bird Breeding Sanctuary in Barangay Eden, Davao City, along with seven other eagles.

Biggest number of PHL eagle pairs

Seven years after the WIH started in 2018 in Davao City to promote the unique species in Davao Region and the conservation efforts of its stakeholders, it has grown into a larger campaign with the hopes of bigger impact toward empowering communities in Mindanao.

Last year, the celebration was in Sarangani province; the first time outside Davao.

“This year, this global celebration [is] in the beautiful province of Bukidnon. The province plays a significant role in the conservation efforts for the Philippine eagle and other wildlife,” Ibañez said.

PEF data reveal that Bukidnon holds the record of having the biggest number of wild Philippine eagle pairs in the country with 17 couples nesting in the province’s forests.

RIBBON-CUTTING marks the opening of the Wildlife is Here 2024 on March 5 at a mall in Valencia City, Bukidnon province. (From left, front) Datu Jimuel Perino; Rebecca R. Paz, Chief of Party Inspire Project; Bukidnon Gov. Rogelio Neil Roque; Bukidnon Vice Gov. Clive D. Quiño; Manolo Fortich Councilor Rina Quiño, (From left, back) Roger Datu Daag Limbo; PEF Director for Operation Jayson Ibañez.

PHL eagle, the country’s version of Africa’s lion; apex predator

“Our Philippine eagle is our version of Africa’s lion or the Asian tiger. Our majestic eagles are our apex predators. They help keep our biodiversity and ecosystem healthy by the distribution, abundance, and diversity of their prey. They regulate the lower species in the food chain,” Ibañez explained.

He added that the Philippine eagle is considered an umbrella species as it covers a large range of flora and fauna, citing its significance in a domino effect toward conserving other species in the wild.

“When an area is identified as nesting site, with the help of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the [LGU] and the Indigenous community where the nest is found, we can push that the site be declared a Critical Habitat, or a National Protected Area. This would ensure that not only the Philippine eagle is protected but would include the forest and all the species within the area,” Ibañez pointed out.

INDIGENOUS People of Manobo Tigwahanon, from San Fernando, Bukidnon, perform a thanksgiving dance.

Ordinance on Bukidnon’s flagship species

For Bukidnon Vice Gov. Clive D. Quiño, he acknowledged that it was an honor to have WIH held in the province, where wildlife is part of the lives of the people and the province.

He said that he has been an advocate of environment protection since he was the mayor of Manolo Fortich municipality.

“The province is blessed that it currently holds the most number of Philippine eagle pairs in the entire country. Truly amazing that it also affords Bukidnon as the last frontier of environmental preservation in Mindanao,” he pointed out

Quiño added that since he met Ibañez and heard of the inspiring story of Philippine eagle “Calabugao,” its strength, resilience and the message of hope, which her existence has given the people in his town, “I was moved to make concrete actions to help the [PEF] in its efforts.”

In July 2023, Quiño signed Ordinance 2023-034 “Declaring the Philippine Eagle as the flagship species in Bukidnon, under the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, providing for the protection and conservation of the species, imposing penalties for violations and appropriating funds thereof.”

The ordinance was the first in Mindanao in creating an alpha species, or a protected flagship species.

“[It] primarily took concrete steps in penalizing persons who collect or possess the endangered eagle,” he said.

The ordinance provides incentives for wildlife enforcement officers from NGOs, citizens’ groups, community organizations and other volunteers, who have undergone training to seek illegally traded wildlife and to arrest violators of the ordinance.

The vice governor said the planet is already facing environmental problems, thus, the people should mitigate their effects to biodiversity to prevent the extinction of different species, including the Philippine eagle.

“We have the power within our hands. We are the stewards of our planet. We must learn to work hand in hand,” he said.

Celebrating wildlife and Ips of Bukidnon

The weeklong event recognized the importance of IP communities in Bukidnon as the primary stewards in spearheading the campaign for conservation and protection of wildlife as they live close to the forest and the different species that thrive within it.

IP groups from Guilang-guilang in Manolo Fortich; two communities of Manobo Tigwahanon from San Fernando; Umayamnon tribe from Kabanglasan; and the Bukidnon Higaonon tribe from Malaybalay attended the event.

PEF Executive Director Dennis Salvador explained the importance of IP communities in conservation initiatives.

“Our indigenous cultural communities are important for Philippine eagle conservation because being where they are, that is in the forest, they are basically the rational choice for defending the forest. They live there, take shelter, live off the land in an area in which they share with our wildlife,” Salvador said.

Since the PEF could not be in those areas all the time, he added that by empowering the communities, capacitating them, the IPs can protect their ancestral domains, at the same time protect the different wildlife species and the rich ecosystems.

“In return for clear conservation outcomes, we help in their [IPs] livelihood, educational needs, bridge access to health services, and others. We present opportunities for our partner communities who are underprivileged to have a better life and future,” Salvador pointed out.

60% of PHL eagle in ancestral domains

Data from PEF show that more than 60 percent of Philippine eagle habitats are within ancestral domains. Thus, partnership with the IP communities is a strategic move to strike a balance between development needs and conservation goals.

PEF started working with IP communities in 1994. It has been providing livelihood projects to villages close to identified eagle nesting sites, and assisting in formulating community development plans and livelihood support.

In 2011 PEF started training forest guards from IP areas.

Inspire Project

Rebecca R. Paz, chief of party of Investing in Sustainability and Partnerships for Inclusive Growth and Regenerative Ecosystems (Inspire) Project, likewise, acknowledged the role of the IP communities in the management of their ancestral domain, while being guardians of the forests and the different species.

“We acknowledge and are thankful for the dedication of our IP communities toward the protection and conservation of our environment. This is where we come in supporting such communities,” Paz said.

The Inspire Project is one of the primary projects of USAID for the environment. It was established to help promote and support initiatives throughout the Philippines, whether in the forest or in the oceans, biodiversity conservation, the natural resources, especially towards the wildlife, she added.

It has provided funds to PEF and other NGOs in Bukidnon to support communities’ projects in conservation, and protection of wildlife and ecosystem.

“We recognize the tireless dedication of our IP’s in taking care of our environment. With their commitment, we hope to further enhance our partnerships,” Paz said.

‘One who kills the eagle also dies’

Each IP community, including the Guilang-Guilang, has its own cultural practice in protecting and conserving wildlife.

“We protect the [Philippine] eagle, and other wildlife. We believe that such majestic animals are sacred…. Anyone who kills the eagle will surely die. It is against our culture,” said Datu Honorio Sumohoy, chieftain of the Bukidnon tribe and Guilang-guilang Apo Datu Nanikunan Association Inc.

Sumohoy explained that they allow hunting only in designated areas.

They believe that the animals, the forest, the river and the land is not for just anyone to take. It was given for the people to protect and, hopefully, to pass on to their children and grandchildren to enjoy its fruits.

He said the PEF, with other partner NGOs and the LGUs, has been helpful in providing them support.

He expressed hope that more livelihood projects, training and other initiatives for livelihood will help the communities that are in the forefront of the fight for the environment.

‘IPs-based conservation works’

In 2023, the PEF identified a juvenile Philippine eagle with the help of Sumohoy and the IPs’ forest guards, a milestone in the decades of conservation.

The mother of the juvenile bird was rehabilitated Philippine eagle, “Kalabugao,” which was rescued in 2008, when it was just a year old, and released in 2009 after rehabilitation.

In 2011, Kalabugao stayed in the forests of Guhian and Guilang Guilang. Unfortunately it managed to rip off its tracker.

Later, she paired with a male named “Gilang-gilang.” Her first egg failed to hatch,

In 2017 the pair successfully hatched their egg in the wild, named “Maluko.” The eagle family was filmed by a UK film outfit and Netflix.

“This means that our work toward conservation is one of the examples that with enough support and cooperation with our indigenous communities we can save not only the Philippine Eagle but the entire forest ecosystem as well,” Ibañez said.

He reiterated that the indigenous practices and the people who live within the forest are the best to find solutions in creating partnerships toward conservation based on existing cultural practices of the IP communities.

“We’ve seen examples of successful forest protection spearheaded by our forest guards. They have been instrumental in helping us locate eagle nesting sites and in identifying species found in their areas,” Ibañez said.

He added that it is a huge indicator that culture-based conservation works.