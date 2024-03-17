WBC president returns to Manila for Pacquiao Elorde Awards Night

WORLD Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaiman will be the guest speaker for the first Pacquiao Elorde Awards Night on Sunday night at Okada Manila.

Sulaiman, 54, is scheduled to arrive in Manila on Wednesday afternoon and is expected to watch the fight between Paris Olympics-bound Eumir Felix Marcial on Saturday night against Thai Thoedsak Sinam at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

“It’s an honor that WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman will be joining us to be the guest speaker of the Pacquiao Elorde Awards Night this coming Sunday,” Manny Pacquiao said in a statement.

The awards night is also organized by Johnny Elorde, one of the children of the late Gabriel “Flash” Elorde, and wife Liza Elorde, who is also responsible for holding the Gabriel “Flash” Elorde Awards Banquet of Champions since 2000.

The last time Sulaiman attended the Elorde awards was in 2016.

“It’s a grand return to history, as the Philippines was one of the founding countries of the WBC and then at the late 1960s until the early 1970s, Filipinos were then its president and secretary-general too,” said MP Promotions President Sean Gibbon.

“He [Sulaiman] will surely enjoy his stay here in Manila with Manny Pacquiao. They are expected to watch the fight of Eumir,” Gibbons added.