The resurgence of farm tourism

Asin Tibuok monument and showroom in Alburquerque Kinaiyahan Forest Park lagoon Malagos Chocolate Museum Raffia Weaving at Bohol Farms in Dauis Agriculture Secretary Francis Tiu Laurel at a Zambales pompano aqua farm

The province of Bohol has been trending on social media this week due to the sighting of a resort built at the foot of the famed Chocolate Hills in the outskirt town of Sagbayan. But unknown to many, the charming island has been riding high on a string of high-profile events which continue to put the spotlight on this global getaway.

One of the major events it has hosted in recent weeks is the 7th Philippine Farm Tourism Conference in the resort island of Panglao which marked the post-pandemic resurgence of this industry subsector.

Returning after a five-year dormancy, the 3-day event was spearheaded by the International School of Sustainable Tourism (ISST) led by its president, Mina Gabor, and featured a powerhouse lineup of speakers from the government, business, and agriculture sectors.

The former Department of Tourism secretary noted that during the Covid-19 quarantine restrictions, farm sites were among the few establishments which continued to operate because of its vital role in securing food supply. She said that with the full reopening of tourism a few years back, Bohol can put its best foot (and food) forward and offering more diverse and immersive experiences to guests.

Themed, “Farm Tourism: Consciousness for Healthy Living and New Experiences,” the conference focused on the cultivation of fruit and vegetable farms, aquaculture and artisanal fisheries, and environmentally-sustainable investments.

And much like an intensive crash course, it included useful lectures on farm-to-table dining, processing fruits and vegetables, right marketing and revenue, value-added benefits of artisanal fisheries, reviving the country’s multi-million seaweeds industry, and the prospects of pompano fish aquaculture in the coastal villages.

Bohol Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado and first district congressman Edgar Chatto led the provincial executives in welcomed the over 200 delegates and expressed appreciation for the opportunity to host the unique event. They noted that farm tourism will support the province’s earth-friendly initiatives after being given by the Unesco the prestigious Global Geopark accolade last year because of its rich terrestrial and marine biodiversity.

The gathering also opened opportunities for networking and business matching among participants with the presence of regional and chapter heads of supporting institutions, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), and Philippine Exporters Confederation (Philexport).

Capping the conference is the prestigious Lakbay Bukid Awards which was conferred on five individuals and organizations which have contributed to the growth of farm tourism in Asia.

The fourth batch of awardees included millennial farmer Francis Joseph Perdigon from Butuan City; Dr. I Wayan Alit Artha Wiguna of Cau Chocolates of Bali, Indonesia; Tan Inong Manufacturers which produce artisanal rock salt, Borneo Eco Tours of Sabah, Malaysia headed by Albert Teo Chin Kion, and Malagos Agri-Ventures Corp. of Davao City, which is known for its recreational facilities, cacao farm and chocolate museum.

The winners also received a US$1,000 prize from the family of the late tourism stalwart Bobby Joseph, which was personally awarded by his widow, Ida Rosario Joseph.

For a consummate and immersive experience, delegates toured Bohol’s farm tourism sites which are catching the attention of guests who are enamored with its fine beaches, islets, scuba diving sites and the iconic Chocolate Hills.

Farm sites which are now tourist-ready are the Loboc Cacao Farm, Asin Tibuok makers in Alburquerque, Lasang Cacao Farm in Maribojoc, Green Thumb Farm in Corella, Manay’s Farm in San Miguel, the Jagna Recycling Facility and Eco Farm, and the Ubay Stock Farm. The latter is the country’s oldest and largest government livestock facility with an area of 3,600 hectares.

Also in the itinerary were the more touristic Kinaiyahan Forest Park, a bamboo farm and restaurant in Bilar; South Farm, an upscale agri-site which is affiliated with the posh Oceanica Resort Panglao (formerly South Palms), and the multi-awarded Bohol Farms in Dauis, a farm tourism pioneer and a must-visit for its organic cuisine and quaint accommodation.

The confab is also supported by the Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (Searca), ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity, the Department of Tourism, Tourism Promotions Board, the Department of Trade and Industry, and Philippine Airlines.

With the mantle of hosting next year’s conference turned over to Gen. Santos City, farm tourism advocates can’t wait to fly down south in Mindanao to see its vaunted fishing industry, exotic culture, and the booming farm tourism sector of the Soccsksargen Region.

Image credits: Bernard L. Supetran





