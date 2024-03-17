‘Save Water, Save Earth’

Davao City—An oft-repeated warning for many years says that the next Great War would be waged for water.

But for this bustling southern city, water managers opted to officially rest its ground aquifers for the potable water needs of residents, and in their stead, fully commissioned the use of the river waters flowing from the watershed region of the city.

Jovana Cresta T. Duhaylungsod, spokesperson of the Davao City Water District (DCWD), said the city bulk water supply “is now fully operational.”

The project involves extracting part of the pristine river water for filtration and treatment before being pumped into the pipelines for household potable use. This was started towards the end of 2018 and completed late last year by the Apo Agua Infrastructura Inc., which is part of the Aboitiz group of companies.

The Apo Agua has started distributing bulk water to the Calinan, Tugbok, Riverside, Dumoy, Cabantian and Panacan water supply systems (WSS) on December 1 last year.

“Since December until right now, we are fine-tuning both of our systems, and part of that fine-tuning is the acceptance of the bulk water and the subsequent distribution to our customers. In our distribution, we made sure that the water has passed the Philippine National Standards for Drinking Water, which is the benchmark for water safety in the country,” she said.

Duhaylungsod, the Division Manager A of the Community Relations and External Affairs Division of the DCWD, told the first regular session of the 20th Congress on January 9 that following Apo Agua’s completion of the critical infrastructures needed, “the water delivered to the DCWD is safe and reliable”.

Desander and filtration plant of Apo-Agua Infrastructura Inc.

Water sufficiency

DUHAYLUNGSOD also reported significant improvement in the availability of water and pressure, especially in areas experiencing intermittent water supply since the start of the bulk water supply.

The project involved the extraction of the surface water of the Panigan-Tamugan River situated inside the Talomo-Lipadas watershed in the northern part of the city.

Shake Tuason, operations head of Apo Agua, said the company would like to see the consistency of the river water to supply the 300 million liters per day production requirement and to increase the capacity later.

He said the river has so far exceeded the daily production, even though part of the usage of the entire river water should be allocated to other uses of the community, including small irrigation for farms further down the barangays.

A walk-through of the facility shows part of the Panigan-Tamugan River run-off water would be diverted to the intake weir, which would send the water to the desander for filtration, removing rocks, sand and debris. The primary clarified water would then go to the conveyance and penstock pipeline in an 8-kilometer flow to the next stop at a surge tank, which serves as the pressure neutralizer before it goes to the water treatment plant.

Tuason said the entire process is mostly automated, including the chlorination.

Duhaylungsod said the chlorination level has not been set to the maximum of three parts per million, indicating the pristine condition of the water. She said the water district has installed chlorine level stations across the way up to Bunawan and Lasang District going northward.

The joint venture of DCWD and Apo Agua would require the latter to be the bulk water supplier of the DCWD, and to do this, a weir has to be constructed along the river in the Barangay Tawan-Tawan area, with a big portion of the river water being piped to its treatment facility in Barangay Gumalang, some eight kilometers downstream.

Improved capacity

THE Apo Agua would be generating 109.5 million cubic meters of water in one year, or an equivalent of 300 million liters per day, according to Mae Che, external relations officer of the Apo Agua.

In December and until this period, the extraction process has tested and commissioned the distribution of water to the eight key storage and treatment facilities of the DCWD in Dumoy, Calinan, Tugbok, Cabantian and Panacan, Talandang, Mandug and Indangan. The last five areas are located in the previously water-problematic areas.

Duhaylungsod said only 20 percent to 30 percent of the previous production wells were still being operated to provide the water needs of the areas, which could not be directly served with the bulk water supply.

These areas are in Toril to Sirawan, which still rely on the production wells extracting water from the underground aquifers of the Dumoy area.

She mentioned that water supply to areas previously experiencing water problems from Buhangin and Cabantian, extending further northeast to Panacan toward the boundary with Davao del Norte, now enjoys sufficient and improved-quality water with strong water pressure.

The DCWD, she also said, ceased the water delivery activities through water tanks in 30 areas in the city “because there is now 24/7 water supply availability.”

“Last January 1, we were already accepting new service applications in more areas, specifically in 16 barangays and more locations in downtown proper,” Duhaylungsod said. These are areas, including subdivisions, which have no water connections.

On ‘reserve’ status

ACCORDING to Duhaylungsod, the production wells that were shut down would be subjected to rehabilitation to ensure their operational readiness in the future. “Maybe in the next five years, we would be operating them again to complement the water supply because of increasing demand in the future.”

For now, Duhaylungsod said, the ground water is put on hold as reserve and as a contingency.

The city government had earlier said that the project would “allow the shift of Davao City’s main water supply source from ground water to surface water and would ensure the long-term security of Davao City’s water supply for the present and future generations.”

Numerous observers are closely monitoring this transformative shift in Davao and are optimistic about its success, seeing it as a potential model for other regions grappling with water challenges in an increasingly climate-affected world.

Image credits: Manuel T. Cayon





