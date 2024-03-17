Return to Rizal Memorial Coliseum evokes UAAP memories for Cardel

TERRAFIRMA coach Johnedel Cardel was thrilled as Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) played its first two games for the first time in decades at the historic Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Malate, Manila over the weekend.

Cardel told BusinessMirror it felt great returning to the site of his first-ever championship with La Salle in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) in 1989, the first of 10 Green Archers titles.

“Stephen Holt couldn’t believe it when I told them that I scored a lot of baskets here at Rizal Coliseum. They never thought I could jump that high before,” the 53-year-old Cardel said, who also teamed up with former PBA greats Jun Limpot in La Salle.

“Very glad to return to this coliseum with many memories from my collegiate days.”

His return to the 90-year-old coliseum was saved by Juami Tiongson’s game-winning triple for Terrafirma’s 92-91 win over Blackwater on Saturday, before Magnolia’s 106-75 victory against Converge.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial was thrilled to bring the PBA to the historic site as part of the pro league’s initiatives to strengthen its fan base. Tickets sold at P630 for VIP, P475 patron, P225 lower box and P50 for general admission.

“This is where all most basketball in our country started. Some of the national players also played here,” Marcial told BusinessMirror.

Tha PBA plans to bring more games to the 6,100-capacity coliseum next season.

“We plan to bring more games here and have teams such as San Miguel Beer and Meralco. Remember when they played in MICAA (Manila Industrial and Commercial Athletic Association) as San Miguel and Meralco Reddy Kilowatts? They will play with a retro jersey.”

“I’m very happy with the turnout because this is our way to go to the fans,” Marcial said.

The pro league also holds games at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City and the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The Rizal Memorial Coliseum was refurbished in 2019 for the Southeast Asian Games and was recently fitted the wood flooring from the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, which originally came from Ateneo de Manila University gym.