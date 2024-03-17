Olympic-bound Esteban hopes more Filipino fencers reach Paris Games

Maxine Esteban is bound for the Paris Olympics where she will wear the colors of Ivory Coast.

She said she hopes another Filipina will make it to the Paris Games and fly the Philippine flag.

“This is for Cote d’Ivoire, the country that embraced me, believed in me, and supported me all the way, and this is for the Philippines, the country my heart will always beat proud,” Esteban posted on her Facebook page after clinching the lone African singles spot in women’s foil, making her the first homegrown Filipino female fencer to clinch an Olympic berth.

Esteban competed in the final Olympic qualifier in Washington D.C. And although she lost in the second-round match, she collected enough points from previous Olympic qualifier competitions to directly qualify for Paris.

“I am praying that the Philippines will be able to qualify more fencers in April,” Esteban said, referring to a wild card tournament next month that will be participated in by Asian countries that failed to directly qualify for the Olympics.

Esteban switched allegiance last year and joined the Ivory Coast squad.

“This journey is truly a testimony of God’s faithfulness. Today, I am in awe of His love for me and I am grateful He has carried me through.”

The eight-time Philippine national champion and World Cup multi-medalist said that journey will continue in Paris, where she gets to compete against the world’s best fencers.

“There will be more days of hard work ahead, all to make sure that I won’t be satisfied with just making an appearance at the Paris Olympics but use that grand stage as a chance to compete and test myself again.”

Esteban will continue to work with Andrea Magro, the famed Italian fencing coach who has mentored several Olympic gold medalists.

“I’d like to thank my parents and my entire family for their support and for those who helped to make sure the door would be always open for me to continue chasing my dreams, like POC president Abraham Tolentino, who chose to extend a helping hand when I needed it the most,” Esteban said.

She is scheduled for a vacation in the Philippines in May before her final training camp for Paris.

Image credits: Augusto Bizzi/FIE





