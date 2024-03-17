Duque, Padilla dominate Southwoods

LIA Duque and Tristan Padilla flashed top form and closed out with 77 points to emerge the overall gross champions in the 2024 Southwoods Invitational on Saturday in Carmona, Cavite.

Duque and Padilla flourished under the aggregate format at the Legends Course, combining for 77 points to assemble a 36-hole total of 153, counting their 76-point output in Best Ball at the Masters.

They foiled last year’s winner Shinichi Suzuki, who with new partner Yoshikazu Hino, finished with a 148 (64-84), while Jun Jun Plana and Gab Macalaguim placed third with a 147 (65-82).

Dennis Chan and Ariel Ong snared the overall net trophy via tiebreak against JJ Atencio and Jake Ong after a score of 175 from a 79 at the Legends and 96 at the Masters.

Chan and Ong clinched the overall net crown via tiebreak with a lower team index (30.7-34.4). Fred de la Cruz and Rene Gorada finished third with a 169 (77-92).

Rolly Tolores and Faustito Caballero Jr., meanwhile, led the category winners in the event which attracted a record 325-team cast

Tolores and Caballero dominated Division I with a 162 (72-90) for a seven-point romp over Dodie Puno and Monet Garcia, who scored a 155 (73-82), while Joseph Tambunting and Derek Ramsay edged two other teams in the tiebreak for third with a 153 (65-88).

The Chan-Ong tandem likewise claimed the Division II title, besting dela Cruz and Gorada (169), while Will Steedman and Anton Barandiaran combined for a 167 (71-96) for third.

The Jose Bengzon-Ricardo Nimo pair posted 75 and 92, and matched Hector Villanueva and Fernand Tizon’s 73 and 94 outputs then secured the Division III trophy with a lower team index (25.8-34.5) after both ended up with 167s.

Francis Tanjangco and Paolo Tanjangco placed third with a 165 (73-92).

Rodel Resuello and Splendido Taal general manager Bobby Chico ruled Division IV, also via tiebreak (31.5-32.5), scoring 72 and 96 for a 168, and nipping Gene Ynion and Armando Silva, who scored 74 and 94.

Jun Ymbong and Ariel Javelosa took third place with a 167 (73-94), edging Marcelino Yu and Florentino Villarma, Jr. (71-96-167) in a tiebreak (29.7-42.3).

Atencio and Ong nailed the Division V crown with their 175, eight points clear of Marc Tio and Paul Martires (71-96-167), who nipped Paolo Medina and Johansen de Joyo (81-86-167) for second, also via tiebreak (29.4-42.9).

John Marc Andaya and Dennis Gonzalez topped the Sponsors/Guests category, scoring a 156 (70-86) for a two-point victory over Julienne Guintu and Eleazar Setha (66-68-154). Jude Eustaquio and Jose Emmanuel Angeles ended up third with a 153 (71-82).