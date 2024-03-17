DOST provides measures for bug-free furniture

Recent reports of bed bugs infesting metal and wooden furnitures at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) have raised health and safety concerns for airport facilities.

To address this concern, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) is offering support by introducing local innovations—which are already available—to enhance furnitures made from indigenous materials, such as rattan.

“The news may have caused apprehension toward using rattan and other non-timber forest products [NTFP] for furniture, but the DOST-Forest Products Research and Development Institute would like to clarify that technologies and methods are available to prolong their service life,” explained DOST-FPRDI OIC Director Rico J. Cabangon.

He clarified that bed bugs are attracted to the woven patterns of wicker furnitures, like rattan, not the material itself.

Bed bugs thrive in items with tiny cracks and crevices, regardless of the material—whether rattan, metal, cloth, or concrete.

Besides bed bugs, rattan furnitures can also be infested with biodeterioration agents, such as fungi, termites and powder-post beetles, or “bukbok.”

“Rattan is one of the leading raw materials used in furniture and handicraft products. It is often combined with metals and wood to enhance its aesthetic appeal. Like any lignocellulosic materials, rattan furnitures and handicrafts are prone to attacks of biodeterioration agents. Proper maintenance is key to using indigenous materials like rattan,” Cabangon added.

DOST-FPRDI has studied various methods to protect NTFPs against biodeterioration agents—from processing, storage and transit.

One method is applying wood preservatives to freshly cut and conditioned materials.

Another approach involves non-chemical control methods—such as kiln drying—to achieve low-moisture content and ensure proper drying of raw materials.

The institute is also researching ecofriendly ways to safeguard wood and NTFPs. One of which is through thermal modification.

According to DOST Scientist Juanito P. Jimenez, “Thermal modification uses high heat to change the kind of chemicals present in a piece of wood. This makes the material more durable as it becomes more stable [more weather-proof, less prone to swelling and shrinking] and less appetizing to termites.”

DOST-FPRDI recommends minimizing the exposure of treated materials to prolonged wetting to extend their service life.

“We urge the public not to be discouraged in using furniture made from rattan and other NTFPs. It is a triumph of Filipino ingenuity that indigenous materials have been showcased for public use in NAIA. Through science, technology, and innovation, we can continue to take pleasure in bug-free Filipino craftsmanship,” Cabangon pointed out.

Apple Jean C. Martin-de Leon & Sheryll C. Micosa/S&T Media Service

Image credits: DOST-FPRDI photo





