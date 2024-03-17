BRILLIANT ‘SOUNDTRACK’ | Khavn and the Kontra Kino Orchestra’s latest salutes Pinoy stars of a bygone era.

Khavn and the Kontra Kino Orchestra’s Ang Babaeng Nauulol is one of those albums that totally slips under the radar and delivers a beautiful listen. For fans of Filipino music, this should be a welcome addition in their record collection.

When it comes to Khavn dela Cruz, I have learned to expect the unexpected. And that I have to go into every exhibit, every show, and every album with an open mind. Even a ruined heart if I may crib one of his poems and songs.

As Khavn is wont to say, “Wazak!”

Yes, indeed. Wazak nga ang pagiisip ko.

First and foremost, Khavn and the Kontra Kino Orchestra’s The Woman Who Went Mad is a soundtrack to an imaginary film! I have no idea if anyone has done that but still… what a brilliant concept. Or non-concept as Khavn will riposte.

“The concept is not to have a concept. But if push comes to shove… the concept/non-concept or strategy is to play and record live music that is fully improvised based on live instructions from me and based on a melody I have composed to an imaginary silent film that hasn’t been created,” Khavn explained.

“At that point of the recording circa 2016, neither me or the musicians have seen the story behind The Woman Who Went Mad. Maybe in our dreams.”

Second, the fact that Khavn got some 33 renowned musicians — including Armi Millare, Cooky Chua, Ian Lofamia, Isha Abubakar, Isla Atinero, Paul Zialcita, Ronald Tomas, and Wendell Garcia among many others – top buy into this concept… ahem… or non-concept of scoring an imaginary film.

Aside from traditional instruments, The Konta Kino Orchestra made use of unconventional ones such as a blown leaf as well as drums made from plastic bottles and canisters.

“Brezel Goring recorded everyone on his four-track tape recorder and was hungry as it gobbled up as many TDK blank tapes as possible. This organic machine churned out more than a thousand new songs in four days of extremely serious goofing around in my home studio in Mondo Manila.”

The result is a collection of 18 tracks spread across a two-record set straddling the organ music of Relly Coloma, Sylvia la Torre, free jazz, and a pioneer in Philippine music history that leads us to the third reason.

And third, to those familiar with comic books, it is like retconning an early Filipino classic. The Woman Who Went Mad is a modern take on Ang Babayeng Nauulol that was recorded by the Zarzuela Queen, Maria Carpena.

Carpena owns the distinction of being the first Filipino to be recorded on vinyl in 1908. And the Woman Who Went Mad is a nice way of paying homage to a singer who many Filipinos have never heard at all.

This mostly instrumental soundtrack also makes use of unusual instruments to complement the traditional ones to come up with something tender, beautiful, and thought-provoking.

Listening to The Woman Who Went Mad, I am reminded of that album, Rosas Epektos wherein Bing Austria and the Flippin’ Soul Stompers interpreted Khavn’s poems into song. It was far from their scorching soul music. There are traces, but I am reminded of the crooning of Victor Wood, Eddie Mesa, Bert Dominic, and Tirso Cruz III to name but a few.

Rosas Epektos was brilliant. And so is The Woman Who Went Mad…. If you like “soundtrack music” or scoring with a retro feel.

Khavn and the Kontra-Kino Orchestra’s The Woman Who Went Mad is a 2-LP set on black vinyl and in gatefold format and retails for Php 2600. This was pressed and released in Germany in late November 2023.

Precious few copies are available through independent record label Eikon Records or through Khavn dela Cruz’s personal Facebook page.